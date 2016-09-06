Community Almanac Tuesday September 6, 2016

The 2016 Northern Gila County Fair

The 2016 Northern Gila County Fair is this weekend at the Payson Event Center. The fair's carnival opens Thursday night, September 8th. The fair opens to the public Friday, September 9th and continues through Sunday September 11th. Look for details on this page and in the September 7th edition of The Rim Review.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tues., Wed. and Thurs. in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 Meal Comp).

• Mexican Buffet: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

• Road To Vegas Poker Tournaments first Wednesday of each month Sept. 7 through April 5. $50 buy-in, $50 bounties. Tournament of Champions is April 26. Grand Prize $1,000 cash plus seat at 2017 WSOP!

• UFC World Heavyweight Championship: Miocic vs. Overeem, Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. in the Apache Spirits Lounge. 12 wings and 16 oz. domestic draft just $7 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Northern Gila County Fair advance ticket sales

This year in addition to advance ticket sales for the carnival, for the very first time, the Northern Gila County Fair has advanced ticket sales for fair-goers who would like a 3-day pass.

Wristbands for fair entry are at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Hwy.; Lowery’s Windows and Doors, 107 Wade Lane, Ste. 3; and at Griffin’s Propane, 1315 W Red Baron Rd.

Wristbands are $10 each and good for Friday, Saturday (including the special event) and Sunday, Sept. 9, 10 and 11.

Advanced carnival tickets can be found at the same locations and are for unlimited carnival rides, Sept. 8–11. They are good for any single day and cost $20 each. Redeem them at the carnival ticket booth.

Normal ticket prices for admission are $3 for Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11; and on Saturday, Sept. 10 admission is $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then $5 admission for the Ranch Rodeo and dance.

More information about the fair, the schedule of events and exhibits can be found at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

Amateur Radio instruction for FCC license test

The Tonto Amateur Radio Association is sponsoring instruction to enable participants to pass the FCC Radio Amateur General Class License test starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. It will continue through October every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the Banner High Country Seniors building, 215 N. Hwy. 87, Payson. Those interested should contact John Swenson at 817-228-2710.

Free Bingo in Pine

There will be free bingo at 1 p.m. the first and third Thursday of every month (through September) at the Senior Dining Room at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation sponsors the event.



World Day of Prayer event at Unity of Payson

Join members of Unity of Payson at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 at 600 E. Hwy. 260, on the east side of the parking lot at Tiny’s.

The congregation will join together with millions across the world praying together celebrating its 23rd year.

Look for the Unity event signs. All are welcome.

For more information, go to www.unityofpayson.org or call 928-478-8515.

Alzheimer’s program scheduled for Sept. 9

The Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., will host a Banner Alzheimer’s COMAPSS Workshop from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9.

For more information, call 928-474-4876.

Holiday cooking class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept 10, participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc., presented by the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College. Donations are tax deductible. Call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve your seat for this fun event.

AARP Smart Driver Course

The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break, Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors.

AARP members pay a fee of $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Free dance lessons

Learn Country Western dance with Lynn and John Pajerski at the newly reopened Ox Bow Saloon from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays. The lessons are free.

For more details, call Lynn at 480-734-1647 or John at 480-861-0802.

Missoula Children’s Theatre audition

An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre musical production of “Alice in Wonderland” is Monday, Sept. 12 at the Payson High School Auditorium at exactly 4 p.m.

Those auditioning should arrive a few minutes early and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to remain for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Students in the first through 12th grades are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week after school hours.

“Alice in Wonderland” will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 in the PHS auditorium.

The Payson Longhorn Theatre and The Shelby School bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Payson to the Rim Country.

For more information, contact Kathy Siler, kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.

Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race

The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine is Saturday, Sept. 17, with preliminary fun and festivities Friday, Sept. 16 and the wrap-up Sunday, Sept. 18.

The annual race has grown in leaps and bounds partly due to the support of locals. To show your backing, stop by Ponderosa Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets, souvenir T-shirts and Italian feast dinner tickets from Pine Strawberry Fire Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

Go online to www.fireontherim.com for details.

Community Yard Sale

Clean out your closets and reserve your booth now for the Community Yard Sale, which is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

The Community Presbyterian Church sponsors the event. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

For just $10, participants get a 10-foot-by-19-foot space to sell items. Organizers do the advertising and manage the event. The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

All booth rental proceeds go to our Deacons Assistance Program, serving families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and our food pantry. It works closely with St. Vincent de Paul to offer our citizens help when needed.

Reserve your space now by calling the church office at 928-474-2059.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.

Library Friends Tonto National Monument talk

The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 for a presentation by Jennifer Smith, park ranger at Tonto National Monument. She will talk about the archaeology of the monument.

Spend a morning learning how the Tonto Cliff Dwellings were first discovered by archaeologist A.F. Bandelier in 1883, and how archaeology has changed from the initial excavation in the 1930s to the stabilization process used by the National Park Service today. Smith has previously worked at many different sites, including Yellowstone National Park and Grand Canyon National Park.

The presentation is open to the public and held in the library meeting room. A special invitation to attend is extended to older homeschooled students. Light refreshments will be served. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget.