Final Payson Town Council Vote

The final vote tally produced a final shakeup in the Payson Town Council election, with Janell Sterner rising from fifth place to second place in the bid for three council seats.

The Gila County Elections Department has now counted the roughly 3,000 outstanding ballots — so don’t expect any more surprises.

As of Tuesday night, Sterner had the fewest votes of the five Payson council candidates. When the county posted the results of the provisional ballots Thursday night, Sterner moved up to third place with an additional 763 votes. That pushed Hallie Overman-Jackman out of that spot. Just 66 votes separated Sterner and Overman-Jackman.

Joining Sterner on the council is Barbara Underwood and incumbent Rick Croy.

For mayor, Craig Swartwood defeated Michal Hughes, the town’s current vice mayor. Swartwood had a little more than 58 percent of the votes.

Swartwood Friday morning said he couldn’t wait to take office and was very excited for the new start.

He thanked Hughes for running a clean campaign.

“It is obvious he really cares about Payson and the surrounding areas,” he said. “I thank all of my supporters for their votes and I hope to earn the support of those that didn’t vote for me.”

Hughes said serving the town for the last eight years on the council had been one of the great honors of his life and thanked the community for supporting the council.

“I want to congratulate Craig, Barbara, Rick and Janell,” he wrote. “You all ran races that you can be proud of. Let your guiding principle during your time in office be to make the best decisions you can objectively, and with the best interests of the Town of Payson as a whole.”

For the council seats, all of the candidates secured enough votes that the town will not have to hold a run-off election in November.

Underwood, who currently serves as a school board and Planning and Zoning Commission member, took the most votes for council, with 2,607, or 25 percent.

Underwood was unable to talk to the Roundup Thursday night due to a sore throat. In a later email, she said she was very humbled by the response.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. I am most impressed with the clean campaign everyone ran and how close the race was,” she wrote. “I will work diligently to study the issues and make informed decisions keeping the town’s best interest in mind. I want to be the voice of the community, but sometimes my eyes and ears don’t see and hear all of the concerns. So, I encourage citizens to contact me.”

She ended the email, “still in shock.”

Incumbent Croy, who garnered 2,014 votes, said he was happy to continue his work on the council. He hopes to see the new candidates get up to speed on town issues in the next three months so they can stay on top of issues.

Sterner came in third with 2,006 votes, enough to take the third and final seat.

Sterner was all smiles Thursday night after the council meeting when she learned she had won.

For Sterner, it had been a roller coaster of emotions as she went from last place to third.

She said she remembers her dad, Don Ascoli, calling her Tuesday night to deliver the news she was in last place. Discouraged, Sterner tried to remember that she had gotten as many votes as she had, a relatively new member of the Payson community with less name recognition as the other candidates.

When she found out she had won, Sterner said it was “awesome.”

“I am so grateful for the votes.”