Flaw With Payson Campus

Editor:

In October 2015 David Young, director of ASU at Lake Havasu, reported the campus enrollment at nearly 150. His stated goal was to grow the campus in the next five to 10 years to 1,000 students. How’s he doing? The local paper just reported that the campus has a “total of 155 students for its fall semester.” Bottom Line: Four years

to attract 155 students and growing at about 5 percent per year.

Why is this relevant to Payson? Because Lake Havasu actually has an ASU campus, which they are aggressively trying to grow.

Payson has a land grab, paid for by a health care charity, thinly masquerading as an unnamed educational institution. Having achieved the former, does the SLE even care about the latter? Even if they do, it would appear there are some hard lessons to be learned from the Lake Havasu experience.

Importantly, ASU/Lake Havasu’s recruitment history is completely consistent with NAU’s satellite campus experience: 26 statewide campuses with a 2015 total enrollment of 2,238 students.

Is there any reason to think that the principality that is neither Payson nor Star Valley can do very much better?

Howard Levine