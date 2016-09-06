Focus On Old Town Payson

When the sawmill was built here, the town started developing toward Main and McLane as settlers built homes and opened businesses. Markers with a lot of interesting history have already been put by many of these old buildings, and First Friday already draws visitors to this area every month.

Farther down Main Street is Green Valley Park, named for Green Valley, which was Payson’s original name. The local history museums and first ranger station are by the main lake. This large heavily used park has walks, docks, grassy areas by the water for picnicking, bird watching and fishing for stocked trout, a children’s playground, and hilly area where concerts are held and folks sled in wintertime. Frequent events are staged in the park throughout the year.

McLane Road and Green Valley Parkway both connect to the event center.

It’s interesting to visit Old Town Flagstaff and Old Town Cottonwood. As I think about the problem of trying to make all of our Main Street feel like one cohesive unit, I wonder how it would be to concentrate our efforts for now on simply starting where all the old buildings actually begin nearer McLane, and run it down to include Green Valley Park. It’s really Old Town Payson. Why don’t we call it that and focus on improving that first?

Lois McClusky