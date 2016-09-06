Gila County Cap Helps Break Down Barriers

For more than 35 years, Gila County’s Community Action Program (CAP) has helped residents with utility, rent and other emergency assistance aimed at supporting greater self-sufficiency.

“It’s really impressive to see the impact that the CAP program makes on such a lean budget,” says District Two Supervisor Mike Pastor.

“They not only provide emergency assistance to our neighbors who are struggling, but also give follow-up help to try to prevent folks from getting back in such a tough spot again.”

Malissa Buzan, director of Gila County Community Services, where the program is housed, explains that CAP was first funded nationwide in 1964.

Gila County CAP is just one of the many interconnected programs that make up the Community Services Division. CAP stretches the modest funding it receives each year in an effort to help as many people as possible. The need is significant.

“We could go through all of our money for the year in three or four months,” explains Buzan.

Instead, she and her staff make the most of the funding by dividing it up equally across each of the 12 months. Qualified residents are eligible to receive assistance once every 12 months. Often, the rent assistance CAP provides is targeted toward eviction prevention. CAP can also help people put money toward purchases that will help keep or secure a job — steel-toed boots needed for work or a new tire needed to get to a job safely and reliably. “We see if there’s anything we can do to break down those barriers,” says Buzan.

In addition to providing monetary help for utilities, Buzan regularly testifies during utility rate cases at the Arizona Corporation Commission, advocating against rate hikes for residents like low-income seniors on fixed incomes. When rate cases come before the commission in Phoenix, Buzan travels there to testify and often brings clients along to testify as well. “It can be difficult for people to advocate for themselves,” says Buzan. When there’s an opportunity to facilitate that, she goes for it.

Because funding for CAP is so severely limited, unfortunately not everyone who applies for financial assistance is able to receive it. Buzan says that they typically run out of funds by the middle of each month.

However, she stresses that even when they aren’t able to make a financial award, they always try to help in other ways.

“We want to see if we can identify what the next step is and help stabilize them,” says Buzan.

CAP hosts the Southern Gila County Network Team and Payson Interagency, which provide monthly opportunities for social service providers to connect face-to-face and talk about ways to better serve the residents of Gila County.

CAP also provides support for free volunteer income tax assistance (VITA) sites in Payson, Globe and Hayden. CAP Program Administrator Dorine Prine has been hugely successful in growing the VITA program in Gila County over the past five years. VITA helps people file their tax returns and save money, keeping more refund dollars local.

Pre-screening forms for rent and utility assistance from CAP are always available at 107 W. Frontier St., Suite C in Payson. Upcoming screening days for CAP are Thursday, Sept. 29 (for October) and Thursday, Oct. 27 (for November).

Buzan says if there’s an emergency outside of those application times, let her staff know. The number in Payson is 928-474-7192.