Harsh Language Merited

Editor:

Back in 1993, I read in a national news magazine about President Bill Clinton’s appointments to various posts in his administration. I was struck by how many came from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an environmental interest group. He appointed Carol Browner to head the EPA. She brought in more than a dozen more environmental group attorneys or officials, including ones from Clean Water Action, NRDC, Friends of the Earth, Sierra Club, Sierra Club Political Action Committee, Tennessee Environmental Action Fund, and Southern Environmental Law Center. I suspect that those who stayed are now in upper management. Ms. Browner was later made energy secretary under President Obama.

Consequently, it should not be surprising that as far as the EPA is concerned, its poor performance in court is not a bug, but a feature. It shifts blame for unpopular (but agency-favored) decisions from the agency to the courts. “Hey, what could we do?”

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is especially pernicious. The issue of a small fish in Tennessee is illustrative. The state wanted to build a dam. Some groups objected and demonstrated that the fish would be threatened if the dam was built and they provided surveys and expert opinion. Trouble is, the fish species wasn’t limited to just the subject area surveyed but also lived in similar but unsurveyed habitats elsewhere. The species was not in danger of extinction. http://tinyurl.com/zvdonp5

The science behind ESA, being often somewhat fuzzy, is easy to fudge or obfuscate and is influenced by various biases. This is important since, as Congressman Steve Pearce of New Mexico was quoted in a Forbes article, “The Endangered Species Act is one of the most heavy-handed unbending laws we have ... it gives bureaucrats the power to destroy entire economies with hardly a second thought.” Congressman Tim Huelskamp of Kansas added, “Amid historic drought in the Great Plains, the last thing we need is another federal agency intruding into the lives and private property rights of Americans. In this case, we are talking about a bird that is populous enough that we can still hunt them in Kansas. This is not about preservation of a species; it’s about federal control of private landowners and limiting the ability to develop and grow rural America.”

A Forbes article by Larry Bell is instructive. Please see http://tinyurl.com/hyoh385

Early on, the EPA did worthwhile work on our behalf. As it ran out of big stuff to regulate, it chased ever smaller (or non-existent) “problems” and became a politicized cudgel to advance agendas beyond that of ameliorating environmental hazards to human well-being. It is good that it be examined closely and its means and methods be made known to the American people who, after all, have to fund it. Given the back-room deals and foot-dragging at the agencies, a little of Congressman Gosar’s harsh language may help drag the issues into the light.

Paul Wescott

Editor’s note: No doubt about it, some efforts to protect species have misfired — and some have proven much too costly. On the other hand, 70 to 90 percent of Americans support the effort to prevent species extinction, depending on the poll. Some 1,600 species are currently listed and making it onto the list significantly reduces the odds a species will die out. The species that have recovered or greatly increased their numbers include the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, gray whale, grizzly bear, whooping crane, red wolf, southern sea otter, California condor, black-footed ferret, Apache trout, Gila trout, California brown pelican, Key’s deer and many others. Still, Mr. Wescott raises important points and the ESA certainly needs continual scrutiny and reform. But would it help if in disagreeing we dismissed or ridiculed one another’s motives and intentions?