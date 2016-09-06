I Know Nothing About Food Preservation – Nothing!

So, I thought I had an adequate knowledge of food preservation.

I mean, don’t you just throw veggies and fruits in the freezer?

I feel pretty confident with water bath canning, yet at least one jar doesn’t seal in each batch.

Then there’s that pressure canner. I still haven’t opened it.

And don’t even get me started about dehydration — I’ve been too overwhelmed with all the choices in dehydrators to even buy one.

So I made sure to go to the Community Garden Food Preservation Class.

This class had about 50 people — with a pleasant surprise — lots of men. In fact, the group gave out four door prizes and a man won each one!

OK, I’m being sexist here, but I’m really impressed that the guys not only came out to learn about food preservation — Dr. John Vandruff taught one of the classes.

His most memorable hint?

Try putting the jars in the oven to sterilize.

“After washing and drying the jars, set the oven to about 200,” said John.

He uses special hot mitts to pull the jars out of the oven.

The Vandruffs (including John’s wife Paula) made sure we all understood that water bath canning is only for fruits and vegetables with a high acidic content. Anything with vinegar can also go in the water bath canner.

Good to know.

Everything else goes into the pressure canner, such as meat, beans, soups and all non-acidic vegetables.

Paige Porter told us the magical secret that makes pressure canning work — water.

“Make sure there is water in the canner,” she said, “that makes the steam.”

Porter told us this is especially important if you’re canning more than one bunch of jars. A pressure canner only takes one layer of jars at a time. Between each batch, you have to wait for the canner to cool, open it, put in more water and do the 45-minute cooking process all over again.

Well, then I’d only do one batch of whatever.

I was not really looking forward to learning about freezing food because, well, I had that down — or so I thought.

Linda Kriemeyer showed me that unless I blanch my veggies, I’ll be unhappy with the result.

“Par-boiling stops the enzymatic process,” said Kriemeyer. “It also keeps the flavor, color and texture intact.”

Ah! So that’s why my veggies got mushy once I defrosted them.

Kriemeyer said the only exemption is berries.

Glad to know. I stashed four gallons of blackberries in my freezer. That’s where they’ll stay until I come up with an amazing blackberry seedless low sugar jam recipe.

Maybe readers could help me with a recipe. What do you think?

The topic that got me most excited: dehydration

Shelly Morris told us about all the things we can do with a dehydrator. In fact, a person can outfit a week-long backpacking trip with dehydrated stuff.

I’m sold. Freeze dried food at Big 5 is outrageously expensive.

Morris also talked about how her fresh herbs in the garden taste so much better dried than the herbs from the market.

And she gave me the idea of making mint tea from my weed of a mint bush.

Brilliant!

Most importantly, I learned about the two types of dehydrators. One blows the air and heat from either the top of the bottom, while the other blows the air from the side.

Her favorite brand?

“I did my research and found that the Excalibur is best,” she said.

To illustrate the wonders of a dehydrator, Morris gave out samples of dried apples she made with a touch of lemon juice and honey.

“I think they are a mix of a potato chip and cotton candy,” she said.

And you know, she was right.

Heavenly.

I’m just not so keen on her description of the apple chips, though.

Well, with tomatoes coming out my ears, I’m all ready to preserve food.