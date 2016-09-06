Rim Country Real Estate Market Finally Heating Up

Things are on the upswing in the Rim Country real estate market with more home sales and buyers paying more for them, continuing a three-year trend.

Realtors report seeing higher sales and shorter days on market as the market continues its rebound since the 2008 recession crashed the local market.

Jim Lewin, president of the Central Arizona Board of Realtors (CABOR), said the market started to turn around in 2013 and every year since then, things have only improved.

“2016 has been a very good year,” he said.

For the Rim Country area, the average list price has hit $425,700, with the average home selling for $241,630 in Payson.

“The market is very robust right now in the Northern Gila County region, particularly in the price ranges below $300,000,” said Broker Clifford Potts with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty. “A

sale within 60 days is predictable if a property is in good condition and priced competitively as compared to recently sold, similar properties.”

Sales include some eye-popping price tags.

Several homes have sold for close to a million dollars in the past year. Of the 505 residential sales in the last year, 27 were for properties more than $500,000.

An 8,800-square-foot Rim Club estate called Majestic Mountain, with an elevator, 360-degree views of the Mogollon Rim and Tonto National Forest, barn wood from the 1700s and lighting fixtures from the 1800s is on the market for $5.5 million.

It is the priciest house for sale in Payson and listed by Suzy Tubbs at ERA Young Realty. The home has a rustic mountain home feel with Victorian touches and a golfing theme.

The highest actual sale in recent times is a $1.55 million home in the Rim Club in November. Realtor Wendy Larchick said it took some creative marketing to sell that home on Spirit Hollow.

“Last year, you were hard pressed to make a million-dollar sale,” she said.

When Larchick took on the listing, it was one of her biggest. The home garnered some attention, but only “lowball” offers from a Valley buyer.

This upset the seller so Larchick resorted to aggressive target marketing, sending emails and calling buyers and agents of a caliber that could afford the home, which featured 1940s reclaimed barn wood and stone.

She attracted two other buyers and soon a three-person bidding war developed. The home sold for $60,000 over the list price to a Valley couple. Larchick and her team of 10 have made several of the other high-end home sales.

They include a $998,000 home with four bedrooms and six bathrooms in The Rim Club on Arrow Point and a home that sold for $856,500 in Chaparral Pines on Trailhead Drive with juniper countertops, copper eaves and hand hewn log beams.

Larchick, a business attorney by trade, credits her success to both her team and the $100,000 they spend a year on marketing.

Larchick said it takes a lot of work to sell a home these days. Buyers are cautious and need information and reassurance before moving forward with a sale.

Because there are often few comparable homes, Larchick talks with builders and tells buyers how much it would cost to build the same home today. Often, it is much more.

Lewin said he has not seen buyers need as much convincing to buy as Larchick described. He said he has seen buyers waiting for new listings and then quickly coming up from the Valley to view them. Up to 70 percent of the homes in the Pine-Strawberry area are second homes. Although Payson does not have as high a concentration of second homes, it is still a huge segment of the market, Lewin said.

Homes above $300,000 are selling at “historically high numbers,” said Potts, with 96 of the 505 sales so far this year. However, there remain a great number of homes in that segment of the market, 203 out of 441 active listings, still for sale.

From Jan. 1 through August, the average price of a home sold was $238,300 after an average of 146 days on the market. The lowest selling home went for $39,000 with the median price $212,900.

On land sales, the market has not been as strong this year as last, Lewin said.

While land is selling at a higher price, real estate agents are seeing fewer sales.

Lewin believes that is because it is cheaper to buy a home currently than build one, especially in areas outside Payson where homebuilders must add septic and water hookups.

Overall, Lewin said home inventory is lower than what they have historically seen.

“It is a brisk market.”

With the market improving, more people are getting in the real estate game. CABOR has seen a 20 percent increase in Realtor membership this year.

Real Estate Sales

August 2015-August 2016

1,003 homes sold

$223,000 average sales pricce

225 land sales

$59,600 average price

$13,410,000 total sales

August 2014-August 2015

969 homes sold

$212,000 average price

$206 million total sales

239 land sales

$56,500 average price

$15 million total sales