September Is National Preparedness Month

Individuals can make a difference in their own community, but research on personal preparedness indicates that individuals who believe they are prepared for disasters often are not as prepared as they think. In addition, some admit they do not plan to prepare at all.

When a natural or man-made disaster strikes a community, highly specialized and capable professional emergency management systems, along with nonprofit organizations (e.g. Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Community Emer­gency Response Team), automatically respond according to a pre-established plan. Each designated organization has a specific role to play in ensuring an effective response to and recovery from the disaster’s devastation.

Nevertheless, ordinary citizens are usually first on the scene in an emergency or disaster, and remain long after official services have ceased. Volunteering their time, knowledge, skills and resources in times of crisis, our neighbors often play vital roles in helping those affected to respond and recover. They can provide invaluable assistance to official agencies. National Preparedness Month is de­signed to encourage the synergy of preparedness and good intentions by harnessing and directing the collective power of Americans’ innate and spontaneous spirit of volunteerism. The challenge is to maximize awareness and encourage participation in disaster preparedness activities to affect change at the community level.

Across the United States, Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COADs) have sprung up in response to the need for providing support and human services to primary disaster response organizations such as fire, law enforcement, medical and other first responders. By supplying disaster awareness, preparedness and training; by engaging individuals in realistic exercises; and by advocating for volunteer affiliation before a disaster COADs promote the formation of strong and capable networks of community stakeholders to act as an inclusive body of resources for traditional first responders.

COADs seek to build a culture of “whole community” preparedness, encourage the development of personal preparedness kits among all populations, and work with local businesses and nonprofits to establish contingency and continuity plans. In addition, COADs keep partners informed on the capabilities, involvement, and activities of other participants and provide a structure that allows all stakeholders to coordinate their activities to ensure the most efficient and effective impact on disaster response activities. From first responders and formal organizations, to faith groups and the far-from-ordinary citizen, everyone has an opportunity to contribute and no one is left without access to needed resources.

Our nation’s emergency managers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMT/paramedics, and other emergency responders do an incredible job of keeping us safe, but they cannot do it alone. We must all embrace our personal responsibility to be prepared. In doing so, we contribute to the safety and security of our communities as well.

An accepted truth is that all disasters are local. After any and all outside help is gone, the local community is left to begin the process of rebuilding and recovery by employing locally-available human, material, social and spiritual resources. Disasters affect the whole community, and the best recovery plan involves and engages the prepared and resilient “whole community.”