Sgt. Rodney Cronk - The Angel Of Fossil Creek - Has Retired

In the sinister dark.

In the pouring rain.

In the blazing sun.

Sgt. Rodney Cronk always showed up in an emergency.

Sometimes, he hiked the grueling four-mile-long, 1,500-foot-steep Fossil Creek Trail three times a day — determined to rescue flip-flop-wearing hikers without a bottle or water to their names. Each of those suffering hikers felt a gush of relief when they caught the sight of Sgt. Rodney Cronk, in his tall cowboy hat, swinging down the rugged trail with a pack full of water — and never a word of reproach.

When hikers feared to hike out, Cronk would gently prod them along, steering them up the four-mile trail so he wouldn’t have to call a team of rescuers with a stretcher — or a horse-pulled cart.

Now after years of grueling, good-natured service, Cronk was given a special parting gift last week at his retirement party, a shirt that read: Fossil Creek Rescue Squad Cronk No.1.

A tall, quiet man who loves to joke around, Cronk’s work for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was invaluable.

Cronk began his career with the GCSO in 1995 as a detention officer working out of the jail in Payson.

Cronk attended the Northland Pioneer College Basic Police Academy from August 1996 to June of 1997 where he was awarded outstanding cadet in physical fitness and driving.

Upon completion of the academy, he was transferred from detention to patrol, working in the northern district of the sheriff’s office in July of 1997.

During his time on patrol, Cronk was assigned as the sheriff’s office liaison with the volunteer groups, such as search and rescue, along with all the duties related to being a deputy sheriff.

Cronk was also the search and rescue coordinator and eventually became the lead coordinator after he was promoted to sergeant in May of 2012.

During his time as a patrol sergeant, he was instrumental in helping establish the Mounted Posse.

At Cronk’s retirement last week, staff played a slide show with the country ballad “Big Iron” by Marty Robbins playing underneath. Many of the pictures showed Cronk riding on his tall horse. He also rode in the Special Olympics torch run every year, riding his bicycle down the Beeline Highway and then jogging the last few miles uphill to the county line near Sunflower. He also ran in the Monster Mudda 5K during the police vs. fire race and belayed out of helicopters with search and rescue.

Like the Texas Ranger mentioned in Robbins’ song, Cronk kept a big iron on his hip, but for him, it was an aluminum belay device for his dauntless rappels.

Cronk could hike and search where many could not go. He never seemed out of breath, even after a hard hike. Not surprisingly, he spearheaded the GCSO physical fitness program.

Sarah White, chief administrative officer, said while Cronk had a hard shell, once you got past that, he had the softest heart.

Johnny Sanchez, chief deputy, said Cronk was a tenacious worker that never gave up.

“He has been a spark plug,” he said. “He will be a hard act to follow.”

When asked if he had anything to say, Cronk said working with the volunteer groups, like the Mounted Posse and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, had been one of his favorite parts of the job.

During his tenure with the GCSO, Cronk was also in the Army National Guard. He was deployed in 2003-2004 and again in 2009-2010 to Iraq.

No word yet if Cronk plans to stay on as a volunteer with search and rescue. He may just take his horse and ride off into the sunset.