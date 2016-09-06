Sheriff’S Volunteers Vital To Resident Safety, Preparedness

“There is simply no way to do the job without them,” says Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd of the department’s more than 180 volunteers. Gila County Sheriff’s Office volunteers play a vital role in keeping residents safe and prepared for emergencies.

In the community, GCSO volunteers are perhaps the most visible when on patrol, offering security and parking support at community events, and providing a presence at school sporting events. Gila County residents might also see them helping form a perimeter at a crime scene, manning a roadblock or providing prisoner security.

For the 2014-2015 fiscal year, volunteer hours saved the GCSO nearly $315,000.

“Beyond helping keep Gila County residents safe, which is no small job, these volunteers make it possible for us to provide a higher level of service at a lower cost to the taxpayers,” says District One Supervisor Tommie Martin.

One big way that the GCSO uses volunteers is Search and Rescue (SAR). Four SAR coordinators on staff at Gila County work with more than 75 SAR volunteers and eight dive team members countywide.

Sergeant Rodney Cronk, a Gila County SAR coordinator who retired at the end of August with 22 years of service, says “They put in a lot of hours. I’m so proud of the hours they put in.”

Sheriff Shepherd underscores the fact that in addition to their time commitment, SAR and other GCSO volunteers also make substantial financial contributions, often utilizing their own personal equipment.

Cronk explains that SAR situations where the county employs volunteers run the gamut from water to air rescues.

Recently, the swift water rescue team helped save a group of children who became stranded on the wrong side of a river during a monsoon storm. Volunteers and GCSO personnel who are specially trained for swift water rescue set up a rope and used a raft to bring the children across the fast-moving water to safety.

SAR volunteers are skilled in a wide range of modalities, including tracking, short haul and long line rope rescues, and canyoneering. Dive team members are specially trained to help in the case of a submerged vehicle, agency assists, or body recovery.

GCSO Chief Administrative Officer Sarah White points out that by assisting with body recovery, the dive team can provide meaningful closure for victims’ families.

The GCSO has two SAR units: Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and Gila County Search and Rescue. The Roundup has frequent reports on the efforts of TRSAR in Fossil Creek rescues. Cronk says that although a number of the SAR volunteers are retired folks, it’s possible for a younger person working a full-time job to take on the commitment as well.

All-volunteer sheriff’s posses — Payson Posse and Sheriff’s Reserve Posse — assist with things like prisoner transport, crime scene security, traffic control for events and patrols during fire restrictions. The Gila County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse serves in this same capacity and also plays an important, specialized role in SAR activities.

Cronk explains that the mounted posse can cover a lot of ground faster than walking, although they are limited due to terrain. Mounted posse members might assist with a rescue for a dehydrated individual who is still coherent, for example. Cronk explains that putting that individual in a saddle means rescuers can get them out in a fraction of the time than they could on foot.

In addition to SAR and posse activities, GCSO volunteers perform community outreach. In the Payson area, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue assists with battery changes for Gila County residents living with Alzheimer’s using the “Project Lifesaver” bracelets. The Roosevelt Mounted Posse cooked for Miami Junior and Senior High School students on their annual “Fishing with Attitude” camping trip.

Sheriff Shepherd says that one of the reasons that volunteering for the GCSO is an appealing way for folks to give to their communities is because it’s so multi-disciplinary. It can include riding horses, filing paperwork or using a long line to make a helicopter rescue. “It’s a welcoming environment that draws people in,” says Shepherd on becoming a volunteer for the GCSO.

For details on volunteering for the GCSO in the north contact, Sergeant Dennis Newman at 928-474-2208.