Sterile Debate About A Still Flawed Reform

Struggling families got some help from the Arizona Legislature this year, with the long overdue decision to accept federal money to extend medical coverage to an estimated 30,000 children.

Lawmakers pulled out of the KidsCare program six years ago during the recession to save the small state share of the program. That decision cost 50,000 children their health care coverage in the depths of the recession.

Now, families making up to 200 percent of a federal poverty level wage can get medical coverage for their children through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. If they’re leaving another health plan to get coverage, they have to undergo a 90-day waiting period, with certain exceptions.

The decision to expand KidsCare represents a welcome decision to put children ahead of politics — something depressingly rare in the current political climate.

The KidsCare question is just a part of the larger debate about the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration’s controversial, flawed effort to do something about the sometimes lethal lack of medical insurance in this country.

Nineteen states — almost all controlled by Republican governors and legislatures — have refused to expand their Medicaid (AHCCCS in Arizona) programs. The ACA offered states full coverage of people making between poverty level wages and 138 percent of a poverty level wage. Arizona initially refused to approve the expansion, but last year reluctantly signed on — a decision that provided health care to an estimated 300,000 citizens.

Lawmakers offered all kinds of bogus objections to an expansion of their programs. Some speculated that although the federal government footed the full bill initially, some day the feds would shift 20 or 30 percent of the cost to the states — as it does with the regular AHCCCS population.

Strangely enough, some argued poor people were better off without medical insurance — at least the level of insurance provided by AHCCCS. This strange conclusion was based on a study comparing people on Medicaid to the uninsured in some other states. However, the study didn’t take fully into account the fact that people with existing medical problems were more likely to figure out a way to get on AHCCCS.

Fortunately, another series of more recent studies demonstrates the benefits states and citizens have reaped from the expansion of Medicaid programs.

For instance, one study by researchers from the Harvard Medical School compared 9,000 low-income adults in the expansion states of Arkansas and Kentucky to similar adults in Texas, which has not accepted the expansion. The study found people who obtained coverage had much lower out-of-pocket spending, were much less likely to skip needed medication and were much more likely to get medical care. They went to the emergency room less, got screened for diabetes and chronic conditions and had improved health.

Moreover, the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities found the expansion states reaped big savings from the expansion. Louisiana will save $700 million, New Jersey $350 million and other states similar amounts.

Of course, none of this should obscure the continuing flaws in the Affordable Care Act — which provided insurance to perhaps 30 million people, but did nothing to significantly reduce the shocking cost of health care in the United States.

Moreover, the policies provided through the ACA health exchanges have started to crumble. Gila County will likely end up with only one plan offered for people getting insurance through the exchange who don’t qualify for AHCCCS. Premiums have risen and choices have narrowed as insurance companies report big losses. Those losses apparently reflect a sicker-than-expected group of people seeking coverage through the exchanges. The young, healthy people needed to keep rates low have apparently opted to pay the fines rather than seek even subsidized coverage.

Please note, insurance companies have always made a profit by doing their best to exclude people who actually need coverage — that’s why the ACA’s insistence insurance companies not exclude people based on pre-existing conditions remains the most popular part of the new system. But you can’t fix that problem without a financial structure that makes health care coverage universal — as every other advanced industrialized nation has discovered.

Tragically, we’ve been treated to a sterile, misleading, pointless political debate about this effort to reform the world’s most expensive, inequitable, high-tech, gap-ridden health care system. Democrats cling to the flawed half-measure. Republicans continue to vilify and exaggerate, without offering a workable alternative.

All we know for sure is that we can’t continue to watch the costs of the health care system rise when we’re already paying three or four times as much as other industrialized nations for a system riddled with injustice and inefficiency.

Restarting the KidsCare program’s a great start, but we’ve got a lot of work still to do. And if the politicians ever decide they’d rather protect kids than score political points, we can make some real progress.