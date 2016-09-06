Volleyball Team Focused On Growth

After dropping the opening set in heartbreaking fashion, Payson’s volleyball team teetered on the verge of going down 0-2 to visiting Fountain Hills.

The Falcons led 24-19, one point from closing out the set.

But that’s when the Longhorns showed the kind of heart they possess.

After a side out cut the deficit to four points, Abby Schreur stepped to the service line and with the help of her teammates proceeded to serve up six consecutive points as Payson rallied for a 26-24 victory to even the match.

The Falcons went on to win the Aug. 30 match at Wilson Dome 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10.

But the never-say-die attitude these players revealed with that run at the end of the second set is more important than the season-opening 1-3 loss to second-year Payson volleyball head coach Desirae Burris.

“My personal goal for the team is to get to a point that success no longer lies within our win/loss record but rather being able to play their hardest and walk away with a growth mindset,” she said.

And she said the players on this year’s team are willing to learn in an effort to improve.

“Our strengths definitely lie in our ability to grow,” Burris said. “The girls have been like sponges this summer and have grown so much in skill level and volleyball IQ.”

Forty percent of the 10-player roster consists of underclassmen with four 10th-graders joining the four seniors and two juniors.

“The team is very young,” Burris said. “The core of our team is made up of sophomores.”

But seven letter-winners from a year ago return in seniors Delaynee Bowman, Abby Hazelo and Sammi Sokol, junior Schreur and sophomores Savanna White, Cloee Beeler and Kailey Carnes.

Bowman and Schreur were elected team captains.

“Both girls have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and enthusiasm for this season,” Burris said. “They are passionate about their team.”

But they’re not alone.

“Every single player that I have on my roster is a key to us,” the coach said. “They all have different roles and support one another by fulfilling them.”

The Longhorns impressed Burris in their battle against a strong Fountain Hills squad.

“I think it went well,” she said. “Fountain Hills brought most of their varsity team back from last year. They play at a very high level, and I loved that we were exposed to a high level of play early on. I have no doubt that we have the capability to win our next competition against them.”

The teams meet again in Fountain Hills on Sept. 21.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association realignment leaves the Longhorns back in the 3A East Region this season with old rivals Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake, Holbrook and Winslow.

“I love that we are back in the 3A East because I think it helps grow a more competitive atmosphere for our athletes,” Burris said.

One of the highlights of the season is the Payson Invitational on Sept. 23-24. The Longhorns open region play at Show Low three days later.

Amber Mathews coaches the junior varsity team and Kamae Carnes and Kyleah Sayer coach the freshman team.