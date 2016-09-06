Why Oppose Health Care?

Editor:

Once again, I have been wrongly accused of wanting the public to pay for my wife’s insurance by someone apparently unable to comprehend my simple message.

For at least the 10th time: We pay Blue Cross Blue Shield $611.35 per month for a $6,000 deductible policy because my wife has a pre-existing condition. I am not asking or suggesting that anyone other than me pay this bill ... I never have; and Mr. Oestmann, I am a Vietnam vet, not a Marxist as you suggest.

Rep. Paul Gosar wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act. In the Payson Roundup, he bragged that he has voted 56 times to kill this program. If Gosar succeeds, with the help of the insurance lobby who only wants to insure healthy people, once again my lovely wife will be without health care coverage. How on earth can this be a good thing for anyone? Around 50 percent of Gila County residents depend on some sort of ACA program for their health insurance — 300,000 Arizonans statewide are dependent on government programs for health care. Why is Gosar working so hard to terminate these people’s insurance? It’s not hard to figure out; can you say campaign contributions?

I just don’t understand why people like Oestmann are opposed to their neighbors having health care.

Ted Paulk