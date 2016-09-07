Ahccs Coverage For Kids

On Sept. 1, Arizona started to support children who qualify for KidsCare after a six-year hiatus.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System program expanded eligibility for children in families making up to double the poverty level, with federal money.

A family of four making less than $49,000 per year can qualify. The threshold for a family with one child is $23,760 a year.

The federal government is covering the full cost. The state pulled out of the program during the recession six years ago and refused to go back into the program until this year.

On May 6, after a bi-partisan effort, the bill to reinstate KidsCare landed on Governor Doug Ducey’s desk and he signed it into law. Advocates estimate it could extend coverage to 30,000 children.

However, several lawmakers continue to pursue a lawsuit to overturn the expansion of all state-run programs under the terms of the Affordable Care Act, which could eliminate coverage for an estimated 300,000 Arizona residents. Rim Country representative Rep. Bob Thorpe and Rep. Brenda Barton joined in that lawsuit.

In 2010, Arizona became the only state to reject the KidsCare program. At the time, it provided care for 50,000 children. In 2015, Arizona ranked 40th nationally in the percentage of children with health insurance.

Unfortunately, Gila County has among the highest medically uninsured rates in the state. A whopping 30 percent of the county’s residents are currently covered by AHCCCS.

The expansion of KidsCare means eligible parents can pay between $50 and $70 per month to cover their children through KidsCare.

Families can still qualify even if they own a home or a car, since eligibility depends on income for the past 60 days.

However, if a child is currently covered by an insurance plan the family must wait for 90 days before getting coverage.

There are exceptions that cancel out the waiting period. Those exemptions include:

• The child is currently on AHCCCS or a subsidized insurance marketplace program.

• A parent’s employer stops offered insurance.

• The parent’s coverage changes due to a job change, divorce or a death in the family.

• A child has special needs.

• Current premiums exceed 9.5 percent of family income.

KidsCare suggests parents consult with a trained Health Insurance specialist to learn how KidsCare can work for them.

To find a qualified consultant, please go to: www.CoverAz.or/connector or call toll free to 1-800-377-3536.

To apply independently, go to: www.healtherarizonaplus.gov and select individual and family to being an application.