C. C. Cragin Pipeline Reaches Payson’S Doorstep

Unfortunately, as crews restore one section of roadway they’ve started tearing up another.

On Monday, crews began installing seven miles of pipeline along Houston Mesa Road from Mesa del Caballo to Washington Park for the delivery of C.C. Cragin water in 2018.

Crews will be trenching 10-hour days Monday through Friday, said Payson Town Manager LaRon Garrett.

Earlier this year, heavy equipment tore up the road north of Whispering Pines and the 32 Road out to Washington Park for the installation of 5.5 miles of 18-inch iron pipe. The pipeline will ultimately run 25 miles of pipeline from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, over the Mogollon Rim, through the forest and to Payson’s doorstep.

As part of the Arizona Water Settlement Act, northern Gila County secured 3,500 acre-feet of water annually from the reservoir. Payson will get 3,000 acre-feet of that annual allocation and Mesa del Caballo 80 acre-feet annually.

Another roughly 400 acre-feet still hasn’t been allocated.

Payson is using a $5.5 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona for the latest phase of construction. Payson water users are paying for about 88 percent of the cost (with increasing water bills), with the rest coming from water impact fees and state and federal grants.

Residents can expect to see lane closures during installation of the last section of pipeline.

The Prescott-based construction company has 10 months to install the line, meaning work won’t wrap up until next summer.

Crews are beginning work on a water treatment plant in east Mesa del. The pipeline will follow along Houston Mesa Road and pass under the roadway several times as crews follow the topography.

During full road closures, the town will send out alerts through local fire department email blasts. The roads will all remain open on weekends, Garrett said.

Water from the reservoir should start flowing to Payson by the summer of 2018.

The treatment plant will use micro-filtration equipment to remove organic carbon and a small amount of dissolved iron present in the water, Buzz Walker, project manager told the Roundup in March.

Chilled to 35 degrees from the bottom of the reservoir, the snowmelt water is very high quality. Operators will adjust the slightly acidic Cragin water to match the alkaline character of Payson’s current groundwater supply. Excess water will be put into the groundwater supply for later use.