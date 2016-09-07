Gila County Fair Offers Many New Attractions

The Northern Gila County Fair runs from 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

The usual Kids Day is Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., but there are a lot of new things at this year’s fair. First of all, organizers have worked hard to beautify the grounds with 14 decorative plant chairs donated by the Rim Country Gardeners Club. The club will auction off these creations on Sunday.

We have changed the time for the Livestock Auction to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. This is so that everyone will be able to enjoy V Heart Rodeo’s Ranch Rodeo starting at 7 p.m. This will be fun for the entire family, so mark your calendars.

For the first time ever, the fair will have a beer booth. We hope you’ll enjoy a cold beer while watching V Heart Rodeo’s exciting events such as trailer loading, cow milking and more.

All weekend there will be story times, a magician, a dance troupe and food eating contests in the entertainment tent located on the south side of the Payson Event Center grounds. The entertainment tent is also a good place to sit in the shade and enjoy the great food from our vendors: JB’s Smokehouse, Kettle Corn, Hogg Doggs and

I&C Kitchen. Other great vendors will also be on site with crafted jewelry, face painting and more.

Normal ticket prices for admission to the Northern Gila County Fair for 2016 are $3 for Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, and on Saturday, Sept. 10 it will be $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then $5 admission for the Ranch Rodeo and dance. All weekend pass wristbands for fair entry can be found at Bob’s Western Wear, 605 S. Beeline Highway; Lowery’s Windows and Doors, 107 Wade Lane, Suite 3; and at Griffin’s Propane, 1315 W. Red Baron Road, Payson. Wristbands are $10 each and good for Friday, Saturday (including the special event) and Sunday, Sept. 9-11.

Find more information about the fair, the schedule of events and exhibits at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

Advanced carnival tickets can be found at the locations mentioned above and are for unlimited carnival rides Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11. Each ticket is good for any one day and costs $20 each. You redeem them at the carnival ticket booth. More information can be found about the carnival by going to www.greatnortherncarnival.com.

This year’s fair is going to be better than ever, so invite your friends and family and enjoy a day or a night out.