A Great Time To Be Outdoors

Yes, I know it is still summer with hot temperatures and hopefully a late-afternoon thunderstorm brewing on the Rim.

Much of the high volume of traffic coming through Payson on the weekends are towing trailers, ATV’s, and boats heading to the cool, high-country pine forest trying to escape the Valley heat. Fishing rods are a common sight waving in the wind dangling out of pickups and boats soon to be used in hopes of catching a trout.

The two local fish hatcheries of Tonto and Canyon Creek are still making regular stockings at many of the trout waters, which include the Rim lakes and some streams. This will continue for the more popular waters of Woods Canyon, Willow Springs, and Tonto Creek while the other fishing spots are finished for the season by Labor Day. The frequent visits of the hatchery trucks will resume in the late spring to start the cycle again. Although there are still a number of hybrid tiger trout that will be stocked in the fall in the two Rim lakes.

In addition to this crowd, there is another group of outdoor enthusiasts camping in the local national forests. Many big-game hunts started almost two weeks ago in most northern units within the state of Arizona. Archery season for deer, turkey, antelope and bear brings another wave of camo-clad outdoorsmen with big-game tags in hand, hoping for success.

With the exception of antelope, these tags can be purchased over the counter which has increased the popularity of archery in our state. The odds of actually harvesting an animal are very low, but there is always that optimistic opportunity for a weekend hunt and a campout.

A number of other hunts are just coming up and this also adds to the weekend activity in the Rim Country. Scouting trips are always a good excuse to go camping where it is cooler, a chance to view wildlife, and enjoy a campfire supper.

This is an excellent opportunity for the entire family to enjoy the experience, provided there is some planning. For the last-minute details that were forgotten, there is always a stop at one of the local businesses in Payson.

One recent late Friday afternoon I observed first-hand how valuable and special the local elk herd is in regards to our visitors to the Rim Country.

Just a mile or two from town I saw four bull elk that were just 50 yards off the roadway that were the center of attention for more than a dozen vehicles. All the vehicles had pulled off the highway safely and were taking advantage of the photo-op. Two of the bulls decided to add to the entertainment by squaring off with their newly rubbed antlers for an early season shoving match.

Those photos will be shown many times to their friends and will encourage other folks to visit the Rim Country in hopes of seeing that situation again. Wildlife is such a valuable natural resource that needs to be managed wisely because it is a true economic boost to the area from so many different aspects.

As I mentioned earlier, early September is a great time to be in the woods or at one of the local trout waters. I have been shooting a few target arrows for a chance to archery deer hunt, while I keep my fly rod ready to use when I get the urge to outsmart a trout.

Or, I will check out a new area for a later archery elk hunt. Living in the Rim Country in Payson is hard to beat. This weekend, make a decision to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors, God’s creation.