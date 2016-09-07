Star Valley Council Final Results: Davis Ousts Binney

Gila County Elections officials posted the latest election numbers late Thursday, Sept. 1. Hardly any of the local outcomes were altered — save for the Payson Town Council results (see story beginning on page 1) — and with only the write-in ballots remaining, the elections staff did not expect any other changes.

The results will be unofficial until canvassed by the Gila County Board of Supervisors at its 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

Two incumbents and a challenger won Star Valley’s three contested council seats. Incumbents Gary Coon and Barbara Hartwell retained their seats. Coon had 329 votes, or 22.6 percent, and Hartwell received 303 votes, 20.8 percent.

Challenger Bobby Davis won the third seat with 318 votes, or 21.8 percent.

“I am very honored and flattered the citizens of Star Valley elected me to be on the council,” Davis said.

“I want to give back to the community and be the best councilor I can be and help grow Star Valley any way I can,” he added.

Tim Grier, town manager/attorney for Star Valley, said the winners will be sworn into office Tuesday, Oct. 4. The council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Star Valley Town Hall.

Losing the Star Valley council contest were incumbent George Binney, with 269 votes, or 18.5 percent; and challenger Ray Armington, with 230 votes, or 15.8 percent.

Who will represent the Town of Star Valley on the Gila County Board of Supervisors will be decided in the Nov. 8 General Election when Republican challenger Woody Cline of Young faces incumbent John Marcanti, a Globe Democrat.

Cline beat Payson Mayor Kenny Evans in the Aug. 30 Republican primary, 983 (54.1 percent) to 830 (45.7 percent).