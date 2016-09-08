C. C. Cragin Reservoir Boating Restrictions Now In Effect

In an effort to unsnarl boat ramp traffic jams, the Forest Service has imposed several restrictions along the forest road that leads into C.C. Cragin Reservoir — aka Blue Ridge Reservoir — and also in regards to swimming near the boat ramp.

Over the last several years, a big increase in visitation has triggered numerous conflict among people launching boats and swimming near the road in.

As a result, the Forest Service has barred from Forest Road 751 past Rock Crossing Campground vehicles longer than 22 feet or in excess of 50 feet total for a vehicle and attached trailer.

The new rules also bar parking anywhere along Forest Road 751, unless within the designated parking areas.

In addition, swimmers can’t swim within 50 feet of any portion of the boat launch ramp.

From approximately mid-April to mid-September of 2015, more then 13,500 vehicles used FR 751, the primary road leading to the reservoir. High-capacity passenger buses have been used in the past to transport large groups of people to the reservoir, leading to water quality impacts and overuse of limited toilet and trash facilities.

The narrow, winding road and smaller parking lot area cannot safely accommodate such large vehicles, given the lack of wide-area turnaround points along the road.

These restrictions will remain in effect for the next three years or until rescinded.