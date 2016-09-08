Dark Money Rears Its Ugly Head

The intense, high-stakes, dark-money-dominated cam­paign for three seats on the Arizona Corporation Com­mission lurched through the primary election last week and into an even more contentious general election.

Incumbent Republican Bob Burns topped the five-candidate Republican field with 24 percent of the vote, proof that his crusade to force Arizona Public Service to reveal its dark money political spending has resonated with voters.

However, his victory acquired an ironic undertone with news that SolarCity spent nearly $700,000 to influence the race largely in his favor — proof that dark money remains increasingly dominant in state politics, thanks to the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Burns has asked SolarCity to not spend money on the Corporation Commission race.

The law allows corporations and special interest groups to spend as much as they like without disclosing the source as long as they don’t directly coordinate their efforts with candidates.

On the other hand, former House Speaker Andy Tobin drew 23 percent of the vote to win one of the three slots for the Republican nomination. Tobin has consistently resisted Burns’ effort to compel APS to open up its books on the millions it spent two years ago to get incumbents Tom Forese and Doug Little elected. Both have voted consistently for APS requests and repeatedly rebuffed Burns’ effort to force disclosure.

Tobin engendered his own share of controversy after a Corporation Commission lawyer advised him not to vote on certain issues because a relative of Tobin’s worked for a regulated company. Instead, Tobin convinced his former colleagues in the Legislature to pass a conflict of interest law that essentially eliminated the conflict of interest the ACC attorney had pointed out. Tobin was originally appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to the $79,000-a-year job after Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith resigned due to a conflict of interest.

The third winner in the Republican primary was former Superior Court judge Boyd Dunn, who got 19 percent of the vote — barely edging out lawmaker Rick Gray.

In appearances in Payson, Dunn said he would have to study the law to determine whether the Corporation Commission should or could force APS and other regulated companies to reveal their political spending.

Burns, Tobin and Dunn will face a challenge from two Democrats, former state lawmakers Bill Mundell and Tom Chabin. Mundell has served previously as an Arizona Corporation Commissioner. Only two Democrats ran for the three slots.

Both Mundell and Chabin said they would vote to require APS to reveal its political spending.

Both have also expressed skepticism about the 8 percent rate increase and new restrictions on solar energy APS has proposed.

The rate increase is one of the first issues that will face whoever wins in November. The privately owned utility this year reported near-record profits and its CEO makes $1 million a month. While the Salt River Project has proposed a rate decrease, APS wants a major increase.

The utility also wants to impose a new “demand charge” on its 1 million customers. The complicated demand charge would effectively penalize people who exceed their peak power demand from the previous years and critics say it could significantly increase bills on top of the 8 percent usage increase.

The APS rate proposal would also significantly decrease the amount of money the company pays for the excess power generated by energy produced by people with rooftop solar systems. Those proposals account in large measure for the fierce political battle pitting the solar companies against APS and other utilities making similar proposals.

The costly rivalry has played out in the independent expenditure campaigns on both sides.