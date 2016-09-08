Monster Award For Payson's Mogollon Monster Mudder

The Mogollon Monster Mudda 5k mud run is everything a great event should be: memorable and fun.

Earlier this week, the Mudda was named Outstanding Event of the Year in the state by the Arizona Talent In Event Concepts Committee (AzTEC) sponsored by APS and endorsed by the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department accepted the award Thursday at the AzTEC awards banquet at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park.

“Woooo hoooo. Special thanks to all our sponsors and volunteers — this was for you!” said Cameron Davis, recreation and tourism director.

Photo Gallery Payson's Monster Mudda 2016 Photos by DJ Craig

Davis said without the 127 volunteers last year, the town would not be able to put the event on. He thanked the event sponsors for taking a chance on the event four years ago. Home Depot, APS and Rim Country PowerSports have been sponsors since the event started.

“It really takes a whole community to put this together.”

Since the event started four years ago, it went from 225 participants to more than 1,000 last year.

Payson competed with other events for the award including those in Glendale, Phoenix, Tempe and Tolleson.

To see the 2017 promo for the Mogollon Monster Mudda, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtRELE9Yz_I courtesy Town of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.