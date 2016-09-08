Nighttime Roosevelt Fishing Excellent

Major news for Rim Country anglers is the announcement by the Wild West Bass Trail that their Team Championship Tournament will be held on Roosevelt Lake May 4-6, 2017. Payson will be the host town with the final day weigh-in to be held in Payson.

Many thanks to Cameron Davis with the Town of Payson, Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin, Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and the Wild West Bass Trail management team for their hard work to bring this event to Rim Country.

The Mesa office of the AZGFD has released a schedule for the next build of habitat reef balls that will be used in Roosevelt Lake. Volunteers are needed to support this project. This is a great conservation project for a bass club or youth organization. To get involved, contact Amberle Jones at akjones@azgfd.gov or call her at (623) 236-7593.

Bass fishing reports for Roosevelt Lake are being called fair to good by local experienced anglers. Experienced anglers are discussing some slight changes in the lake conditions that could be impacting the bite.

The lake dropped one percent recently and is currently at 39 percent full, which is a record low level for 2016.

The water temperature continues to drop slightly and now is in the high 70’s or low 80’s depending on the day. The lake is still stained in color especially at the ends of the lake and lastly, we are in a new moon phase which some anglers think may be a contributor.

The exception is nighttime fishing, which continues to be called excellent with reports of over 20 bass being caught during an overnight fishing trip.

The crappie anglers are reporting good fishing conditions during the morning and evening hours. Crappie anglers are fishing vertically, using grub-tails in 20-25 feet depths.

Trout fishing on the Rim streams and rivers continues to be called excellent. Many steamer flies were reported successful for fly fishing anglers. Fly anglers have been waiting for the sound of the Cicada this time of year. Imitation Cicada flies are extremely tempting for larger trout but it may be a couple of weeks before the water clears up after the hard monsoonal flows in Rim Country.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour owns Rim Country Custom Rods