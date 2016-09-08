Seeing Through Feeling - A Photographer Finds His Passion

I didn’t fully understand my compulsion to mix geography and photography until I met photographer/writer Nick Berezenko.

As James Burke’s work on scientific discovery revealed, we rarely make connections in a straight line. Often, a discovery important in one field might well lead to surprising insights in a seemingly unrelated area. Burke’s work has served as a cornerstone in my life as I wander off after one idea or another. Who knew that wine making would lead to the printing press. Perhaps this helps explain why in 45 years of mineral discovery focus, I enjoyed attending lectures on totally different subjects. So it was with photography.

After five years of learning how to make my camera behave, I started to see that all my efforts were only taking me to a low-level plateau. Although I’d found wonderful places and taken familiar, iconic shots, I wasn’t expressing a story any different than the thousands of images of the same place. I started wondering who I might be as a photographer/artist.

Then I met Nick, Gary Ladd, Bruce Taubert and several others who helped me see the crooked line connection between what I do for a scientific living and my growing passion for photography. They each feel the subjects as they experienced it and use this passion to elevate their photography and writing.

Understanding the geology in front of the lens drives me. It leads my eye to different angles, perspectives and foregrounds that tell a broader story. Perhaps knowing the geology can help me predict a better location to capture the story the rocks want to tell.

Geologists travel to marvelous places well beyond the trekking poles of most visitors and read in the rocks records of enormous events that shaped the world. We map the surface and beneath the ground too, using sophisticated tools designed to image these rocks in three dimensions. A camera is but one essential tool.

Nick Berezenko is always in tune with the out of doors (no door will ever keep Nick from wandering the world). He worked as a park ranger at the Grand Canyon, served on national forest lookout towers, flourished as a freelance photographer for Arizona Highways and contributed to numerous magazine and travel publications. One former Arizona Highways editor told me Nick was one of the few photographers who could write as well as he photographed.

Today, he continues to explore new locations, returns to trusted venues with new ideas and perspectives and now teaches at the northern Gila County College.

Over the years, without fancy new equipment and long before GPS and GIS technology, he maintains a well-worn collection of USGS topographic maps to pinpoint the location of many of his photos. He understands the season, the lighting, the weather — then uses his unique eye to find what others wish to see in an image.

Like several from his generation of naturalists/photographers, Nick does not require the latest camera. His trusty wide-angle lens, for example, shows the dents from collisions with rocks. If he needs a gradient filter, he puts his hand part way in front of the lens, camera on well-traveled tripod and moves the hand out of the way as he depresses the shutter.

Nick is among the last of a unique breed of people who know and love the earth and their photographic subjects so intensely they can express it with exceptional photos. Nick, Gary, Bruce and a few others know what it is like to lug gear in the rain, tie a broken shoelace on the edge of a cliff with an 80-pound pack, patch a raft, swim in dangerous waters and find the beauty in everything they see.

Like the modern MBA running mega businesses by the numbers, so many of today’s photographers capture a perfect image, but miss the emotion. It comes not from paying dues, but from finding passion for the subject. Nick has tromped the slopes, teetered on rocks, felt St. Elmo’s fire, sensed the geology under his Tevas and expressed it all in images and words.

Photo workshops are fun, but the best value in the universe is taking a 15-week, four-hours-a-week intermediate photography class from Nick. He says it like it is, teaches techniques, concepts and focuses the students on real-life projects. No workshop can match this experience and the price is right too! Gila County residents with more than 55 laps around the sun, get in free.