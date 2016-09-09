1970 Labor Day Flood Memorial Unveiled

Christopher Creek was well represented at the dedication and unveiling of the Flood Disaster Memorial down in Green Valley Park in Payson last Saturday morning. That is as it should be. Many different facets of the community had strings to the flood disaster. Some, such as Kevin and Kayelen Corley, Bobbie Collins, Rosemary Tidwell, Bill Quist, Don Farmer, Jim Hagen and others were here to experience that tragic weekend. Others have been here to support the construction of the monument with either donations, equipment, materials or labor. Or perhaps they provided their facility for the two early Marshall Trimble events.

Some who had no ties to the disaster may not give this a second thought, but for those who lost family or perhaps helped pull people from the waters or even saved a life, the Saturday dedication was a powerful occasion. Victim families interacted with each other telling their stories. No longer did some feel alone in their experience. Grown men cried.

The Fellars family came in with shirts printed for the occasion and everybody certainly knew who that family was. Dewey Fellars, who was one of three survivors in attendance, spoke for the family, assisted in the unveiling and took with him the Arizona flag which had been draped over the granite stone.

A sister and two daughters of Susan Allen came from long distances to attend the event. Afterward they toured the Creek with Kevin Corey and his sister, Kayelen, who showed them the cabin they had been visiting 46 years ago. Later the sister and one daughter were shown where a 12-year-old Kevin discovered the body.

Karen Sawyer lived in the Creek in 1970. The oldest daughter of Blanche and Heber White told of her life-saving experience and then told about Heber plunging into the raging waters to save a mother and her two small children. Later, “Cookie,” as she is known around here, met with Susan Allen’s three family members and told them of her dad’s having just been to that cabin advising all to stay put just minutes earlier.

Ronnie McDaniel spoke of the efforts of the many in the recovery. Other family members spoke and following the unveiling, gathered around the monument meeting and hugging each other. No one seemed in a hurry for the day to end. Janis Hall coordinated the event and Marshall Trimble was emcee. He said that seeing that monument built was very important to him.

The homeowners association changing of the guard was the second event of the day last Saturday. Outgoing president and veep Chuck Schmitt and Irma Arementa deserve a boatload of recognition for their many years of duty. Chuck left incoming officers, Pam Voita and Rosemary Elston, his sage advice to never let a meeting go over an hour! Oh, Karen Thornton continues as secretary/treasurer.

Genny Dodson’s tacos and Cheri Short’s green chili highlighted the opener for Labor Day events last Friday evening as 20 or so early arrivers showed up for cocktails at the Dodsons’. These wise folks did not get caught in the four- to five-hour highway ordeal coming to the Creek from the Valley about that time of the day.

Saturday afternoon another feed was being prepared in honor of Scott Tice’s 60th. Fourteen kids and grandkids packed the rental cabin along the creek down near the Carwash. A feast of various Mexican dishes was served before the entire group went dancing at the Landmark. Plum Krazy was entertaining and kept people on the dance floor all evening.

Things were fairly quiet Sunday until about 2 p.m. when 65 folks brought their casseroles and desserts to the Jimmy Buffet Parrot in the Pines Labor Day Party at the home of Chuck and Karen Schmitt. Among the revelers were a pirate, John Mitchell, and a parrot, DillAnne, perched on Margot Holmes’ shoulder. Bud Light John led the group down memory lane with tunes from way back when and there was some dancing to say the least! Senior master sergeant Paul Calahan and wife Heather donated the keg in lieu of a hot dish.

Christopher Creek/Kohl’s Ranch Fire Department was busy on a recent weekend, but not because of fires or emergency medical issues according to Dave Elston. No, they were busy being measured and fitted for new personal protective equipment. This equipment, known to them as PPE or turnouts, consists of fire-resistant coats, pants, gloves, hats and boots. Their current equipment is nearing its shelf life limit of 10 years, and replacement gear costs more than a handmade Italian suit. Thankfully, CKFD applied for and received a federal grant aimed at helping small, rural fire departments replace these types of items.

A final Christopher Creek farewell to giant of a lady, Payson’s Pat Johnson ... and that’s another week in the Creek.