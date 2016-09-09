Community Almanac Friday, September 9, 2016

Payson Farmers Market

It's our last Saturday for 2016 so our food and art vendors have extra inventory for stocking the kitchen and early holiday shopping. thanks to our dedicated vendors and loyal customers for a great season. WIC/EBT welcome. Last Saturday, open 8am-noon. 816 s. Beeline Hwy., behind Chili's

Northern Gila County Fair this weekend

The Northern Gila County Fair is Sept. 9-11 at the Payson Event Center just south of town off Highway 87.

Admission is $3 for Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11; and on Saturday, Sept. 10 admission is $3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then $5 admission for the Ranch Rodeo and dance.

More information about the fair, the schedule of events and exhibits can be found at www.NorthernGilaCountyFair.com.

Brush pit schedule

The Regional Payson Area Project… for a Fire Wise Rim Country (RPAP) is staffing free brush drop-off points at the following locations, weather permitting: Saturday, Sept. 10 the Blattner Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blattner Pit is located at Milepost 259.7 on Highway 260, east of Payson; Sunday, Sept. 11 the Pine Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pine Pit is located .7 of a mile east of Highway 87 on Control Road, south of Pine.

All RPAP free drop-off locations are for brush, leaves, pine needles, trimmings, and other vegetative materials only. Use by commercial haulers is prohibited.

Holiday cooking class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept 10, participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc., presented by the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College. Donations are tax deductible. Call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve your seat for this fun event.

AARP Smart Driver Course

The next AARP Smart Driver Course is from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break, Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors.

AARP members pay a fee of $15; non-members pay $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class.

The class is designed for those 50 and older, but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Free dance lessons

Learn Country Western dance with Lynn and John Pajerski at the newly reopened Ox Bow Saloon from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays. The lessons are free.

For more details, call Lynn at 480-734-1647 or John at 480-861-0802.

Library Bookstore specials

This summer the Library Bookstore received many book donations in the areas of history, politics and biographies. So during September they will be offered in a “Buy One, Get One Free” special.



As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item.



Bookstore stock changes rapidly, so stop by often. Bookstore volunteers are always happy to help you, and all proceeds directly support the library. The LFOP Bookstore is located to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. For more information visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.

At the Mazatzal Casino

There’s always something happening at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, located on Highway 87 at milepost 251. For more information, call 1-800-777-PLAY (7529).

• Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner! Every Tues., Wed. and Thurs. in September from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slot Hot Seats for $200 Maz Cash and Chicken Dinner ($49 Meal Comp).

• UFC World Heavyweight Championship: Miocic vs. Overeem, Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. in the Apache Spirits Lounge. 12 wings and 16 oz. domestic draft just $7 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Card Room open daily 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. for Live Blackjack, Poker, Texas Shootout.

• Oriental Buffet $10: Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cedar Ridge Restaurant.

Child Find program

The Pine Strawberry Elementary School District has renewed its Child Find activities for all three- and four-year-olds.

Child Find is a state-mandated program to identify children who may require services to address a potential disability in learning, speech, vision, hearing, physical growth or some other possible developmental delay.

The district will screen all three- and four-year-olds living in the district by appointment on the second Monday of each month during the school year. Special arrangements may be made for alternate days.

To schedule a screening or more information, call PSES, 928-476-3283.

Missoula Children’s Theatre audition

An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre musical production of “Alice in Wonderland” is Monday, Sept. 12 at the Payson High School Auditorium at exactly 4 p.m. Students in the first through 12th grades are encouraged to audition.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week after school hours.

“Alice in Wonderland” will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 in the PHS auditorium.

For more information, contact Kathy Siler, kathy.siler@pusd.com or 928-472-5775.

State Representatives to speak in Payson

Legislative District 6 State Representatives Brenda Barton and Bob Thorpe will attend the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

Sylvia Allen might also attend if she can resolve a conflict.

Area residents have until Oct. 10 to register to vote in the 2016 General Election. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race

The annual Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race in Pine is Saturday, Sept. 17, with preliminary fun and festivities Friday, Sept. 16 and the wrap-up Sunday, Sept. 18.

The annual race has grown in leaps and bounds partly due to the support of locals. To show your backing, stop by Ponderosa Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to purchase Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race raffle tickets, souvenir T-shirts and Italian feast dinner tickets from Pine Strawberry Fire Reduction volunteer Katie Calderon and her crew.

Go online to www.fireontherim.com for details.

Community Yard Sale

Clean out your closets and reserve your booth now for the Community Yard Sale, which is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

The Community Presbyterian Church sponsors the event. It’s a great one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors and shoppers.

For just $10, participants get a 10-foot-by-19-foot space to sell items. Organizers do the advertising and manage the event. The church will be open for restrooms and drinking fountain.

All booth rental proceeds go to our Deacons Assistance Program, serving families in need in the Rim Country.

Reserve your space now by calling the church office at 928-474-2059.

All church rummage sale

Multiple churches from throughout the Rim Country are participating in an All-Church Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson.

Furniture, household items, caregiver uniforms and more are available. There will also be a bake sale.

All proceeds go to Children’s Ministries.

Benefit raffle

Rim Country Guns is holding a raffle to raise some funds for Fayth and Robert Lowery. Their daughter Emma has been in a Valley hospital for tests.

Raffle prizes are a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II or a Marlin 1895E 45-70. Each is valued at more than $700.

Tickets are $20 and available at Rim Country Guns or call Suzy Tubbs 928-978-3256. All of the money raised from the raffle will be for the Lowerys.

The drawing is at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19. KRIM will do live broadcast of drawing. Printing by George has donated all printing for tickets and promotional posters for the benefit.

Library Friends Tonto National Monument talk

The Library Friends of Payson meet at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19 for a presentation by Jennifer Smith, park ranger at Tonto National Monument. She will talk about the archaeology of the monument.

The presentation is open to the public and held in the library meeting room. Light refreshments will be served. For details, call the library at 928-474-9260.

Inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tourney

The inaugural Jack Koon Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Payson Golf Course.

Jack Koon was known throughout Rim Country as a supporter of wildlife, conservation and youth programs.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be special hole prizes, raffles and auctions while lunch is being served. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Get your foursome together and join in honoring Jack Koon.

For more information and to register, visit www.msapayson.org or contact Ted Pettet, 928-517-1128.

Cliff Castle Casino trip

Banner High Country Seniors is planning a trip to Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde Thursday, Sept. 29. The cost is $15 per person and includes transportation to and from the Stage parking lot and $25 in free play.

Enjoy slots machines, bowling, and dining at multiple restaurants during a five-hour stay.

Call BHCS for further details, 928-472-9290.