Fuller Resigns As Chief Deputy Attorney

The Gila County Attorney’s Office chief deputy attorney has resigned.

Shawn Fuller resigned from the GCAO on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Roundup requested Fuller’s resignation letter, but was told he gave his notice verbally.

The Roundup has requested Fuller’s employee file and any performance reviews, but had not received those as of press time.

Jacque Sanders, assistant county manager, said she did not know why Fuller had resigned.

The Roundup contacted County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp multiple times for comment, but he did not respond. The Roundup also contacted Fuller, but had not heard back.

Fuller joined the GCAO after Beauchamp took office in 2013. He had previously worked for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Fuller attended the University of Arizona and was admitted to practice law in 2003. His license is still active.

Fuller’s sudden resignation comes as a surprise and many staffers at the Payson courthouse had not heard Fuller

had left.

Fuller and Beauchamp appeared to have a close working relationship in the years after Beauchamp’s election, working closely on the office’s handling of plea bargains and taking a tough stance on drug and domestic violence cases.

Fuller handled the prosecution of several high-profile cases, including Michael Voden, who shot down his neighbor, and Gasoa “Joshua” Balas, who killed his daughter after rolling his vehicle while running from police.

Fuller’s time at the GCAO was not without controversy.

Fuller went before a disciplinary panel in 2014 after several judges accused him of acting unprofessionally in the courtroom. After hearing from the judges, the state bar dismissed the claims against Fuller.

When Judge Peter Cahill retired early in 2015, Fuller applied to take over his seat. Governor Doug Ducey, however, appointed Bryan Chambers, also then with the GCAO, to the bench. Chambers recently ran unopposed to stay on as the Division I judge.

It is unknown if Fuller plans to continue practicing law.