Girls Soccer Team Looks To Build For Future

If coaching soccer for 30 years taught Leslie Fletcher Ayres anything, it’s that turning a program around begins with the basics.

“I am trying to bring simple smart possession-based soccer to the team by coaching a lot of fundamentals,” said Payson High’s new girls soccer head coach. “Everything we do in practice we do with a ball at our feet to maximize touches to the ball.”

The coach and former player certainly possesses a love of the game necessary to guide a young team that’s never known winning at the varsity level. “I am passionate about the game,” she said.

The Longhorns will play in the Class 2A Central for the next two-year scheduling block along with Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Flagstaff Northland Prep and Gilbert Leading Edge Academy. Tucson Desert Christian was supposed to be in the section, as well, but canceled girls soccer this year.

Unfortunately, one of Payson’s five home games was to be against Desert Christian. So now they have just four home and six away games, along with the Show Low Invitational on Sept. 16-17 and the still-on Desert Christian Invitational on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

And the Longhorns should benefit from competing in both tournaments. The combined varsity and junior varsity roster features just 20 players. Only eight return from last year.

There are four seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen.

“The two tournaments will definitely help us get more game time,” Fletcher Ayres said.

Among the four seniors are captains Becca Carr, who’ll play midfield and defense, and Sadie Sweeney, who anchors the defense along with two more returning letter-winners — junior J.C. Albert and Meagan Ryden.

Also returning are forwards Maddie Beier (Jr.) and Taylor Brade (So.) and goalkeeper Emma Nelson (Jr.).

Seniors Josie Long and Callie O’Connell are returning to the sport this fall after not playing last year.

Joining Fletcher Ayers on the coaching staff are: Kenny Francis, Monica Enriquez, Davin Lozano White and Eduardo Ojeda.

The Longhorns play three of their four home games in a 10-day span between the tournaments. They host 2A Central rivals Chino Valley on Sept. 20, Camp Verde on Sept. 22 and Leading Edge Academy on Sept. 29.

Their only other home game comes in the final game of the season on Oct. 20 against Northland Prep.

Most varsity games will be played at 4 p.m. followed at 6 by the JV contest because all but the four seniors will have to play in both games.

The coach has been impressed with the team’s 11 underclassmen.

“Our underclassmen are really stepping up and are eager to learn and want to play every minute of the games,” she said. “When we are playing varsity games almost every single underclassman is getting over 50 percent play time. That says something about this amazing group of young soccer players we have.”

The Longhorns opened the season with a 5-0 loss at defending state champion Lakeside Blue Ridge. But Fletcher Ayres praised the performance after intermission by her young squad after falling behind 4-0 in the first half.

“We shifted our defense and only allowed one goal in the second half,” she said.

The varsity also lost 6-0 to another 2A East team, Show Low, on Sept. 1.

But the JV team is off to a great start at 2-0 after a 3-1 win over Blue Ridge and a 7-1 thumping of Show Low. Six different Longhorns scored a goal in that victory.

“We are very excited about our start,” Fletcher Ayres said.

The coach encourages area residents to come out and support the team by wearing white clothing in the home opener at Rumsey Park against Chino Valley at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20.

“We are really trying to instill leadership, character and a love of the game and through this, we are sure that these players will be amazing independent women who will change the world they step into,” Fletcher Ayres said.

The coach said it’s not too late for any students still thinking about joining the team to do so.

“We are excited about this year and our future in soccer,” Fletcher Ayres said.

She thanked Dr. Charlie Beier for purchasing new home jerseys for the players, which she said allowed the team to be able to afford to participate in the Desert Christian Tournament.

She said any donation to the program is welcome and needed for equipment and travel expenses. To donate, visit webstore.pusd10.org and follow the steps making sure to select girls soccer.