Kyra Ball Races To Runner-Up Finish

Kyra Ball wasn’t happy with the way she began the cross country season.

A 21st-place finish at Saturday’s Chandler Invitational didn’t meet her expectations.

She wanted to do better.

She knew she could do better.

She needed to do better.

On Wednesday, she did better.

The Payson High junior turned in one of the best performances of her career in the Payson Invitational on a beautiful late afternoon at Payson Golf Course, finishing second in 22:11.67.

The runner-up effort matched the highest finish of her career. She chopped 21 seconds off her time of 22:33 in a fifth-place effort in the same event a year ago.

Only another standout performance by Queen Creek senior Alexus Navarro kept her from claiming her first career victory. Navarro ran 20:45 to claim the title for the second consecutive season.

“I felt really good,” said Ball, who also placed second in last year’s Alchesay Invitational in White­river. “I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did.”

The performance helped soothe the disappointment she felt four days earlier when she ran 22:32 on a flatter course at Tumbleweed Park, although it was much hotter there than it was in Payson on Wednesday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

“Saturday’s race was a little tough,” she said. “My time wasn’t quite what I wanted. So it was nice to come back this week on my home course and do something that I was really proud of.”

Her father, Payson head coach Jonathan Ball, hugged his daughter when she came up to accept her medal during the awards ceremony.

“She showed mental toughness today,” coach Ball said. “We didn’t have her ready to run that good early on; she willed herself to that. So that was pretty impressive. Kyra ran a great race.”

Kyra Ball beat two girls she finished behind in last year’s Payson Invitational, including last year’s runner-up Savanna Bradshaw and a girl from Thatcher who placed third last year.

Coach Ball said she should improve on her strong sophomore campaign if she keeps pushing herself.

“I’m really excited about the prospects,” he said. “I’ve never seen her this motivated before.”

Navarro led Queen Creek to a successful defense of its title from a year ago.

Coach Ball liked the effort he saw from several of the nine Longhorns who ran in the girls race.

“We have a couple of freshmen running really hard,” he said. “Holly (Carl) ran really well today. Then Jordan Kile was fantastic. She was experiencing a cramp today but we’re really looking at her to get better.”

But it wasn’t just his daughter and the ninth-graders that had the coach smiling.

“(Sophomore) Melissa (La Spisa), man she ran good today,” he said. “She probably beat her time from last year on this course by about four minutes. That’s encouraging.”

The event this year grew to 15 schools and 140 runners in each of the boys and girls races. Payson coach Jonathan Ball said there were about 90 boys and 80 girls competing in last year’s event.

One of the new schools participating, Pinon, unseated Queen Creek as the boys team champion. Pinon produced three of the first five finishers. Sky Martel of Lakeside Blue Ridge won the boys race in 17:05 after being nipped at the finish a year ago. He finished two seconds ahead of runner-up Wesley Cook of Pinon.

Senior Julien Sanchez led Payson’s two participants in the boys race. Sophomore David Pasquini-Jonassen also competed.

Coach Ball expects to field a full five-man team this season but five of the seven who came out for the team missed the race for various reasons.

“We’re just going to keep improving,” the coach said.