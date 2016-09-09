Lots Of Extra Fun At 2016 Gila County Fair

More and more fun is added to the historic Northern Gila County Fair each year. For 2016 there is a carnival, which opens Thursday night in advance of the fair’s formal opening on Friday morning; a ranch rodeo; and a couple of events featuring massive draft horses.
A variety of special events are planned in the Entertainment Tent as well.
Friday, Sept. 9
9 a.m. to noon, Free face painting
9:30 a.m., Story time
10 a.m., Magician
10:45 a.m., Magician
11:30 a.m., Magician
12:15 p.m., Story time
12:45 p.m., Magician
1:30 p.m., Food eating contest
2:30 p.m., Magician
3:15 p.m., Magician
4 p.m., Magician
Saturday, Sept. 10
9:30 a.m., Story time
10 a.m., Magician
11 a.m., Vibe Dance Academy demonstration
12:30 p.m., Story time
1 p.m., Food eating contest
2 p.m., Magician
3 p.m., Story time
4 p.m., Magician
5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., To be announced
9 p.m., Dance with the Ron Gibson Band
Sunday, Sept. 11
8 a.m., Cowboy Church
9:30 a.m., Story time
10 a.m., Magician
10:45 a.m., Story time
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., To be announced
See more information about the 2016 Northern Gila County Fair in the Wednesday, Sept. 7 Rim Review.
