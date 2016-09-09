Lots Of Extra Fun At 2016 Gila County Fair

More and more fun is added to the historic Northern Gila County Fair each year. For 2016 there is a carnival, which opens Thursday night in advance of the fair’s formal opening on Friday morning; a ranch rodeo; and a couple of events featuring massive draft horses.

A variety of special events are planned in the Entertainment Tent as well.

Friday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. to noon, Free face painting

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

10:45 a.m., Magician

11:30 a.m., Magician

12:15 p.m., Story time

12:45 p.m., Magician

1:30 p.m., Food eating contest

2:30 p.m., Magician

3:15 p.m., Magician

4 p.m., Magician

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

11 a.m., Vibe Dance Academy demonstration

12:30 p.m., Story time

1 p.m., Food eating contest

2 p.m., Magician

3 p.m., Story time

4 p.m., Magician

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., To be announced

9 p.m., Dance with the Ron Gibson Band

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 a.m., Cowboy Church

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

10:45 a.m., Story time

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., To be announced

See more information about the 2016 Northern Gila County Fair in the Wednesday, Sept. 7 Rim Review.