Lots Of Extra Fun At 2016 Gila County Fair

In addition to exhibits, the Northern Gila County Fair will have food eating contests, a carnival, story time, a magician and more this weekend at the Payson Event Center.

Photo by DJ Craig.

By Teresa McQuerrey

As of Friday, September 9, 2016

More and more fun is added to the historic Northern Gila County Fair each year. For 2016 there is a carnival, which opens Thursday night in advance of the fair’s formal opening on Friday morning; a ranch rodeo; and a couple of events featuring massive draft horses.

A variety of special events are planned in the Entertainment Tent as well.

Friday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. to noon, Free face painting

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

10:45 a.m., Magician

11:30 a.m., Magician

12:15 p.m., Story time

12:45 p.m., Magician

1:30 p.m., Food eating contest

2:30 p.m., Magician

3:15 p.m., Magician

4 p.m., Magician

Saturday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

11 a.m., Vibe Dance Academy demonstration

12:30 p.m., Story time

1 p.m., Food eating contest

2 p.m., Magician

3 p.m., Story time

4 p.m., Magician

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., To be announced

9 p.m., Dance with the Ron Gibson Band

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 a.m., Cowboy Church

9:30 a.m., Story time

10 a.m., Magician

10:45 a.m., Story time

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., To be announced

