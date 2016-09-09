Medicare Covers Emergency Care

Editor:

I am writing in regard to the article from Rim Country Health who wrote about the “Nine Disadvantages of Medicare Advantage.” This article bothers me the most because it will only scare people either going on Medicare or those who already have it. I have been on Medicare since I was 55, due to an accident that caused my disability, and some of the things in the article are simply not true. I am on Medicare Advantage and find it to be great. I have the HMO plan because I need a plan without a doughnut hole because of the medications I take (Hmmmm, funny they didn’t mention that!) I have never had a problem finding a doctor of my choice and for specialists I go to Flagstaff. Don’t let what was written in this ill-researched article scare you. I do have to say that I am not familiar with the nursing home benefits as I am only 63.

If your doctor leaves the plan, which is not as common as they lead you to believe, ask yourself this, why would a doctor leave a good plan?

The third one they sited … “Private insurance is less stable than government benefits and seniors may suddenly find themselves without medical insurance.” The Medicare Advantage Plan is under the guidance of Medicare. It is basically Medicare farming out the claims through private insurance companies. Their statement is simply not true.

If you have an emergency while traveling, this statement by the Medicare Interactive.org organization states ... Regardless of what type of plan you have, if you need emergency or urgent care, your plan must cover it. Your charges for emergency or urgent care, your plan must cover it. Your charges for emergency or urgent care services that are out-of-network will be not more than $65 or whatever you would have paid for emergency or urgent care services in-network.

Although there are rules that anyone with any insurance has to follow, and are passed onto you, there are always exceptions you can get for a particular issue. I got an exception to see a pain management person in Payson rather in Cottonwood, as the plan called for.

In my case, the cost of my Medicare Advantage Plan is significantly lower than Medicare and Medigap. And, I got a letter today from my former employer ASRS stating those on the Medicare Advantage Plan would be paying 10.3 percent reduction compared to the 1.5 percent for those on Medicare with a Senior Supplement/PDP.

I do not know about #9 in this article, as I am not an indigent senior, but based on the other eight points, they probably have it wrong as well. Or, maybe they got one out of nine right. Those aren’t very good odds. All I can say is, a friend did the Medicare and Medigap and she ended up paying over $600 (she got the best Medigap they have) a month compared to my $299 a month. Not all Medigap offerings are the same. There are higher deductibles for a lower cost, and you can get the premium Medigap insurance that covers everything, but it’s going to cost you big.

So, I am here to defend the Medicare Advantage Care choice. Don’t let whoever wrote this article scare you away ... there is so much more to the Advantage Plan that they let on. And, as Rim Country Health, I would have thought they would have given you the facts rather than their own biased opinion. Or, at the very least some comparisons. I urge you to think twice about that article.

Jeannette Sindik