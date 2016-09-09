Men Qualify For State Scramble

Gary Vaplon and Mike McKee fired a net score of 58.9 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Two-Man Scramble at Payson Golf Course on Aug. 31.

The event is a state qualifier.

Tim Ernst is the club’s low gross qualifier, along with either Lou Mangiello or Jesse Smith.

Vaplon and McKee qualified for the net tournament, as did Dan Dorough and Herb Sherman, who finished second with 55.2. Don Pollock and Jack Proietto finished third.

Sherman and Dorough combined to sink the longest putt of the round on the 18th hole, finding the cup from 7 feet, 3 inches.

Jesse Smith was closest to the pin on No. 8 (6-7), while Larry Smith was closest to the pin on No. 5 (17-1). Other closest to the pin winners included: Dave Herbert (No. 2, 16-10), Lou Mangiello (No. 14, 9-0) and Tim Ernst (No. 17, 16-4).