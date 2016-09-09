Payson Merges Jv, Frosh Football Teams

A shortage of players has led to Payson High canceling its junior varsity season.

“We did not have enough JV players come out,” said Payson High varsity football head coach Jake Swartwood.

A lack of numbers obviously is not good for a high school football program.

“Any time players don’t get to shine at any level — freshman, JV, varsity — it hurts a program,” Swartwood said.

It’s been a yearly battle to field varsity, JV and freshman teams, just as it is at most smaller schools like Payson.

“We have struggled fielding a freshman group for several years now,” Swartwood said. “This is the second time without a JV, though. A poor (in terms of numbers) freshman class last year hurt us big time.”

The coach said there are only six sophomores in the program this year.

While some of the players off the JV team simply move up to the varsity team, sophomores are sometimes allowed to play in the freshman games, as long as the opposing coach has no objection.

And there will be three upcoming games in which juniors, too, will be allowed to play, according to the schedule posted on Payson High football’s Facebook page.

“There are a number of schedules out there but the one on our Facebook page is an accurate schedule of where they’re going to be and how the games are going to be played,” Swartwood said.

The coach said he’s happy they’ve been able to allow the sophomores to play in most games, as well as the juniors in some others.

“We’re excited that we’ve got a full 10 games for those freshmen and those JV players,” Swartwood said. “It’s going to be kind of a mixed season with them with ninth and 10th grade combined most of the time. We’ll have a couple of games we’re going to allow some juniors to play in.”

Payson’s freshman team opened the season with a 36-0 loss at home against Florence on Aug. 25, according to the Payson High Football website.

Last week, the freshmen, sophomores and some juniors fell to Fountain Hills’ JV team 38-22.

According to the schedule, three of the remaining eight games are scheduled to feature a combined freshman/JV team for Payson.

The Longhorns were scheduled to play at Flagstaff Coconino on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Wednesdays are when freshman games are usually played. JV games are usually played on Thursdays.

According to the Payson Football website, the remaining seven games on the schedule are set for Thursdays.

Any game involving sophomores is considered a JV game by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Swartwood figures there are about 28 kids on the freshman/sophomore team roster.