Rim Country Public Safety Personnel Labor Over Weekend

It was a busy Labor Day weekend in Rim Country and elsewhere around northern Arizona as Valley visitors flocked to the higher elevations and cooler temperatures to celebrate the day off.

Anyone who took to the streets found themselves in near gridlock with vehicles and campers backed up in nearly all directions for much of the weekend.

Traffic was especially heavy Friday night as some people had to wait for hours in bumper-to-bumper northbound traffic to travel into Payson on the Beeline Highway, which was more like the Snail Highway.

Things also backed up Monday as travelers then made their way from the Mogollon Rim back to the Valley. At Native Grill and Wings, with a patio that has front row seating to the traffic snarl, staff reported several waves of diners as people stopped to eat and avoid some of the rush, which never seemed to let up until late in the evening.

Things weren’t only busy on the streets though.

The Payson Fire Department put out a forest fire with the U.S. Forest Service’s help after a camper trailer caught fire and the flames spread to the brush off State Route 87, at milepost 229. No one was injured and the fire was contained to a tenth of an acre.

The Pine-Strawberry Fire Depart­ment had several simultaneous medical calls Saturday afternoon and was without an ambulance for some time as both the P-S ambulance and Payson-based ambulances were out on calls.

Several of the medical calls were for off-road vehicle accidents. In the P-S area, none of these were fatal.

But in the Flagstaff area, there was one fatal OHV accident.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports a 49-year-old Glendale woman was killed Saturday when the UTV she was on rolled near Stoneman Lake. The woman was riding with her boyfriend over the berms of a stock tank when the woman’s vehicle rolled while climbing a hill, ejecting her and her boyfriend.

The woman was not wearing a safety belt and the machine rolled on top of her. She died at the scene. Her boyfriend was flown by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Also on Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was injured when she crashed an ATV at the Cinder Hills. The girl hit a hole and rolled the ATV. The extent and nature of her injuries were unknown.

And Sunday, two females, one adult and one juvenile, were injured in an ATV accident at the Cinder Hills. Both were wearing seat belts and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy Jim Driscoll, with the CCSO, said it was extremely busy holiday weekend.

Coconino deputies and search and rescue personnel responded to seven searches, several accidents and multiple calls for service.

Saturday night, a deputy in Forest Lakes searched for a camper in the Mogollon Campground who had walked away from camp and became lost. The deputy was able to locate the woman and return her to her camp.

Also that night, crews searched for a 16-year-old that had gone on a solo ATV ride and got lost.

The teen had crashed his ATV and received non-life threatening injuries. He texted his mother that he was hurt and lost, but deputies could not determine his location.

The search continued throughout the night. Around 6:15 a.m., the boy called his mother and then 911. A general location was established and a Ranger helicopter picked up the boy.