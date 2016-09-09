Road To C. C. Cragin Reservoir Closed For Season

The main road that leads to C.C. Cragin (formerly Blue Ridge) Reservoir is currently closed to vehicles due to construction.

Forest Road 751 is closed at Rock Crossing campground as the Arizona Game and Fish Department make improvements to the boat ramp. Improvement work will include building a retaining wall, widening the boat ramp area, constructing a disabled parking area and additional concrete paving of the ramp.

These projects will provide safer and more efficient access to the reservoir for recreational boaters.

The road closure will likely continue until seasonal road closures are implemented, meaning Forest Road 751 will be closed until approximately April 2017.

People can visit the reservoir by foot by walking down Forest Road 751 to Rock Crossing Trail, which is the trail that leads down to the reservoir. However, no vehicles will be allowed on Forest Road 751 beyond Rock Crossing campground.

For more information about the reservoir status and Mogollon Rim Ranger District, contact the ranger station at 928-477-2255.