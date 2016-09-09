Swartwood Proposes Early Resignations For Mayor, Councilors

Eager to get started, newly elected Payson Mayor Craig Swartwood called on current Mayor Kenny Evans to resign immediately.

Swartwood also asked that Vice Mayor Michael Hughes and Councilor John Wilson resign so he and the newly elected councilors could take their seats.

Speaking at the Tea Party meeting at Tiny’s Tuesday, Swartwood said he was “respectfully” asking the men to step down so he and council winners Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood could take office, as there is a lot to accomplish and he wants to get working immediately.

Evans, Hughes and Wilson all told the Roundup they will not resign. The men said they would finish out their terms, which end in December.

Evans said even if they did step down, it is against town ordinance and state statute to seat newly elected officials early — unless the office has been vacated due to health or resignation, such as was the case with Dr. Linda O’Dell leaving the office of Gila County School Superintendent and the Gila County Board of Supervisors

moving to appoint newly elected Roy Sandoval to finish the remainder of the term.

Evans did not take office early when he beat out Bob Edwards for mayor, taking office in May 2008. Today, councilors take office the second town council meeting in December.

When his term as Payson mayor ends in December, Evans will not return to office. He recently ran for the District 3 Gila County Board of Supervisors seat, but lost to Woody Cline in the primary. Cline will now face off against Democrat incumbent John Marcanti in the November general election.

Evans said it is sad that Swartwood did not research the issue before asking him and the others to resign from the town council.

He said he wants to work with Swartwood and the new council members in the coming months so there is a smooth transition.

Evans printed out a list of committees and projects that he and the other council members are working on, saying they need to figure out who is going to carry the baton forward on these issues, including the Tonto National Forest travel management plan, broadband resilience committee, municipal tax code commission, Four Forest Restoration Initiative and many others.

Swartwood said he is excited to get on the council and get to work.

Asked what he thought about Evans, Hughes and Wilson completing their terms and not stepping down, Swartwood said he had to ask.

Swartwood said he has a lot that he wants to accomplish in his two-year term as mayor.

He said his top priority when he takes office is looking at the Payson Police Department, which he said is in “dire straights.”

He said the town couldn’t keep training officers only to lose them to higher-paying departments. He said the town must find the money to pay officers a higher wage so the town does not lose them to other cities and towns.

Swartwood said he will also be working on the budget and wants to get the community’s input on where the town should devote its funds. He said he would like to see the town spend more on marketing to attract more tourists since sales tax dollars are the largest revenue source.

Swartwood said he would also look at the fees the Northern Gila County Sanitary District and Payson Water Department assess. He said they might not change, but he is going to look into them.

Thirdly, Swartwood said he would like to complete a satisfaction survey and find out how residents feel the town is doing. He said he wants to know what the town is doing right, what it could be doing better and what do residents want to see more of. Do residents want to pass a bond? If so, should it be to improve Main Street, build a recreation center or cover the event center?

As a start, Swartwood said he is working with the Central Arizona Board of Realtors (CABOR) for a $15,000 grant to clean up yards in Payson. Swartwood, a member of CABOR for the past five years, said he resigned after winning the mayor seat to prevent any conflict of interest.

Asked what he will do after he leaves office, Evans said he is very active in his church.

Evans has also played a central role in acquiring U.S. Forest Service land to build a four-year university in Payson. Asked if he would join the Rim Country Educational Alliance or Foundation boards, Evans said no.

He said he was going to ask for a forensic auditor check of the Foundation books to show that neither he nor his family has ever received any financial benefit from the university project, which some have suggested he has.

He said his work on the university project has been a “labor of love” and he has never been paid for that work and any suggestion that he is benefiting financially is “silly.”