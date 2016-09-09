Thank You Petra Luh

As of Friday, September 9, 2016

Advertisement

Editor:

On behalf of the Payson Lioness Club I wish to thank Petra Luh of Granny’s for hosting our recent membership drive meeting on Aug. 10, and for her gracious and much appreciated donation of a “Lioness Meeting Here” sign. Thank you Petra for your ongoing support of our Payson Lioness Club.

Barb Stratton, president,

Payson Lioness Club

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos