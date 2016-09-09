Thank You Petra Luh

Editor:
On behalf of the Payson Lioness Club I wish to thank Petra Luh of Granny’s for hosting our recent membership drive meeting on Aug. 10, and for her gracious and much appreciated donation of a “Lioness Meeting Here” sign. Thank you Petra for your ongoing support of our Payson Lioness Club.
Barb Stratton, president,
Payson Lioness Club
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID