Voden Conviction Appeal Denied

It was one of the most high-profile murder cases in recent Payson history. On Tuesday, the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two denied Michael Voden’s request to overturn his conviction.

Voden was sentenced to 17 years in prison last year after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

Voden gunned down his neighbor, Randy Burnett, in 2013 after Burnett entered Voden’s yard to retrieve his dog, which had become loose and was running around Voden’s yard barking. Voden’s lawyer argued at trial that Voden acted in self-defense.

Voden was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of manslaughter, a lesser offense.

Following the trial, Voden’s lawyer, Michael Bernays, said they would appeal and asked that Voden be released on bail while on appeal because staying in jail was endangering Voden’s life due to his various health issues.

Superior Court Judge Gary Scales denied Voden’s request to stay at home and sentenced him to an aggravated term of 17 years in prison, saying he did not believe Voden was remorseful or had accepted any responsibility.

In his appeal, Voden argued that the court had made several mistakes that prevented him from receiving a fair trial.

First, Voden argued his lawyer

should have been allowed to introduce the Payson Police Department’s use-of-force policy into evidence. Scales precluded Bernays from introducing this at trial.

In his appeal, Voden argued that the PPD’s use-of-force policy showed what actions a law enforcement agency considers reasonable when someone defends himself against an unarmed individual and, “therefore, whether Voden’s actions here were reasonable.”

The Arizona Court of Appeals found errors in this argument.

“We cannot see how a police department’s policy for active-duty police officers confronted with someone posing a threat would help the jury understand whether Voden, who was not a police officer, acted as an objectively reasonable person would when reacting to his unarmed neighbor under the circumstances here,” wrote Presiding Judge Joseph Howard. “The policy was irrelevant and the trial court properly precluded it.”

Voden also argued that the court erred by denying his request for a mistrial after alleged misconduct by the Gila County Attorney’s Office. Voden argued Shawn Fuller, with the GCAO, made a comment to the jury that would lead them to believe there was evidence that incriminated Voden, but was inadmissible.

“Voden argues the prosecutor’s statement “signal(ed) to the jury that there (was) additional evidence of Mr. Voden’s guilt that they (had) not heard,” Howard wrote.

The appeals court found this was not true and Voden had failed to show that Fuller’s comment constituted misconduct, let alone deprived Voden of a fair trial.

Lastly, Voden argued that the court should not have instructed the jury on heat-of-passion manslaughter as a lesser offense to second-degree murder.

The Supreme Court recently addressed this issue in another case and found that it is appropriate to include instructions in jury packets on heat-of-passion “despite the fact that the defendant was not separately indicted for the offense,” Howard wrote.

“We therefore reject Voden’s argument that the trial court erred by instructing the jury on heat-of-passion manslaughter as a lesser offense of second-degree murder,” Howard wrote.

The Court of Appeals upheld Voden’s conviction and sentence.

Attorney Emily Danies handled Voden’s appeal. She was court-appointed and paid for by the county.