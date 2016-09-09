What About Heroin?

Editor:

It appears that Gila County, the state of Arizona, and the Town of Payson have many law enforcement personnel assigned to drug task forces. In addition, our regular police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and the newly labeled “state troopers” are putting in many hours looking for, and arresting citizens for, marijuana use and/or possession.

Efforts have been made to convict local doctors for prescribing medical marijuana to “questionable patients” and officers are trying to convict owners of legitimate medical marijuana dispensaries too. It seems like every week someone has been arrested for growing pot or making an error in the dispensaries. I’m betting every dispensary in Arizona is being watched day and night.

My question is this: According to our chief of police and every other “expert” on illegal drugs, heroin is the major problem in Arizona and the entire United States. Why don’t the drug officers go after this dangerous drug, instead of spending so many hours chasing marijuana “criminals.” The news reports how many hundreds and thousands of hours are spent on investigating each marijuana case ... yet we seldom see an arrest for heroin dealers.

In my humble opinion, Maybe DEA and other Arizona law enforcement agencies should re-focus their priorities and go after the real dangerous drug that is killing our kids and turning them into addicts — heroin.

Ted Paulk