Women Play Fun Event On Links

Judy McFall and Debbie Nichols teamed up to shoot an 84 and claim the A Flight championship in the Payson Women’s Golf Association Chapman Tournament on Aug. 30.

The format calls for each golfer on the two-person team to tee off, then hit the other person’s ball once before choosing the ball in the best position and finishing the hole taking turns hitting that ball until it’s in the cup.

Claudia Bullard and Sharon Vaplon finished second with 86.

Jan Burns and Kay Davis faced a bigger challenge for the B Flight crown, as Carolyn Davis and Earlene Brewer matched their 99 score. Burns and Davis won on a scorecard tiebreaker.

Shari Cody was nearest the pin on the fifth hole, getting to within 21 feet, 7 inches. Mary Jones was closest to the pin on No. 17 (16-0).

The PWGA plays every Tuesday morning at Payson Golf Course from April to October and welcomes new players. For further information on PWGA, go to www.pwgaonline.com.