A Day Trip To Boyer Cabin

A while back we took you on a trip with the Rim Country 4 Wheelers (RC4W) to an old remote cabin. Today we are going to do it again, and our destination this time is going to be an old ranch place called Boyer Cabin, north and east of Roosevelt Lake.

Eight rigs assemble at the regular RC4W meeting place — the parking lot in front of the Big 5 store in Payson. Pull-out time is 9 a.m. and the line of vehicles heads south on Highway 87. It’s a beautiful fall day with wispy clouds accenting the blue sky. Traveling south to the 188 junction, and on down to Tonto Basin, the group stops at the A+ Crossing on Tonto Creek to air down tires and disconnect front sway bars. As we have mentioned before, airing down and disconnecting provides a smoother ride, better traction, and better front axle articulation (flex) on rough backcountry roads.

On the move again, the group crosses Tonto Creek and continues south and east on A+ Road, also known as Forest Road (FR) 60. The road is dirt, but has been recently graded and is in very good shape, and there is just enough of a breeze that the dust is not a major issue. FR 60 runs all the way across the north side of Roosevelt Lake, all the way to State Route 288, the road to Young. It offers spectacular desert country, rugged mountains, and expansive views of the lake that are totally different than those seen from the more heavily traveled south side. Just don’t take this route during wet weather, as parts of the road run across clay-based soils, and they get extremely muddy and slick when wet.

Our caravan crosses Salome Creek at the historic Tin Hat Ranch. Salome Creek (locally pronounced Sa-low-MAY) drains a vast area to the north, and the width of the crossing at this point shows just how much water can flow through here after heavy rains. Upstream of this crossing a ways the creek flows through a deep, narrow slot canyon called the “Salome Jug.” Popular with canyoneers and adventure hikers, navigating this route requires swimming across pools of ice cold water and using rope climbing gear to scale drop-offs. This is not a place for folks without the proper training and equipment, and our local search and rescue volunteers are called to the Jug several times a year to rescue people who overestimate their abilities and get themselves into trouble here.

Past the ranch, the group continues for another mile or so until they reach FR 895, where they turn and head north. FR 895 quickly starts climbing, zig-zagging up a series of ridges and gaining elevation. The desert here is unspoiled and beautiful — Arizona at it’s best. The road is narrow and a bit rocky, but not too bad. After what seems like an endless climb, the road levels out on the broad, grass-covered expanse of Thompson Mesa, one of the open ridgetop areas that the early pioneers nicknamed greenbacks. This is cattle country, and stock tanks and other evidence of decades of cattle ranching can be found everywhere.

Part way across the mesa, FR 265 turns to the left, dropping off into a narrow, brushy canyon. A short time later the group arrives at Boyer Cabin. The cabin is actually an old ranch complex of three buildings: the cabin itself, a tack shed, and a horse barn. There are also some corrals. None of the group of folks here today know much about the history of this old ranch, but it was obviously an active place at one time. Names and dates are scratched into the patina on the walls, and on the door a scratched message says, “Please leave as-is, clean.” We hope everyone respects that. Places like this are absolute historical treasures, and there aren’t many of them left.

After exploring the area and eating lunch under the trees, the RC4W folks start the long drive home. Back on Thompson Mesa, a short side trip goes to a hilltop Indian ruin, with commanding views in all directions. Like most ruins, all that is left are the remains of some stone walls. These actually look too good to be several hundred years old. Somebody must have done some restoration work here at some point. It’s a great spot. I vow to visit this place again when I can stay longer. The sky from this place on a clear, moonless night must be spectacular.

After a short break and some picture-taking, the group gets back on the road. The trip down off the ridges and back into the low desert doesn’t seem to take as long as it did on the way in, and the views of Roosevelt Lake and the Superstition Mountains beyond are absolutely breathtaking. The different direction of travel and the afternoon light makes it seem like a totally different trip than it was on the way in. Back on FR 60, the dust is a bit worse than it was this morning, and the group spreads out a bit, staying in contact with each other by CB radio.

Back at Highway 188 in Tonto Basin, the group stops to air up tires and reconnect their sway bars for the highway trip home. The drive back to Payson is uneventful, and everybody arrives back in town around 6 p.m., tired but happy. Nobody got stuck or had any mechanical problems. It was another great trip, and a good day.

Until next time ... Happy Jeepin’.