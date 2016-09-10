Longhorns Whip Coconino Football Team In Flagstaff 34-14

Payson beat host Flagstaff Coconino 34-14 in football on Friday night for its second straight win.

By beating the Panthers, who are in Division 4, which consists of schools with higher enrollment than the Division 3 Longhorns, Payson improved to 2-2 heading into next week’s home game against Eagar Round Valley, one of the top teams in Division 2.

