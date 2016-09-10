Breaking News

Longhorns whip Coconino football team in Flagstaff 34-14 September 10, 2016

DiAndre Terry gives a Flagstaff Coconino player the stiff arm during Payson's 34-14 win on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Saturday, September 10, 2016

Payson beat host Flagstaff Coconino 34-14 in football on Friday night for its second straight win.

By beating the Panthers, who are in Division 4, which consists of schools with higher enrollment than the Division 3 Longhorns, Payson improved to 2-2 heading into next week’s home game against Eagar Round Valley, one of the top teams in Division 2.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for coverage of the Coconino game and visit payson.com to see a video, which will be posted Tuesday.

