Mountain Bikers Pre-Ride Fire On The Rim Course

Mountain bikers from around the state have been descending on Pine and Strawberry each weekend to pre-ride the challenging Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race course which is 15 miles per lap with an elevation gain of 2,421 feet.

Pre-riding is a ritual almost all serious mountain bike riders do to familiarize themselves with the course and know what to expect on race day.

There has been, however, a glitch in the racers’ preparations. Last week’s heavy rain damaged the course and forced postponement of the Aug. 27 work day during which volunteers were set to prep the course.

Just days after rains subsided, the trails committee issued a warning to racers:

“We’ve had some major storms here and have not yet had the chance to rehab the climb up to the water tank on private land and the downhill into Strawberry. Use caution, numerous heavy rains have deeply rutted and exposed the route, difficult to choose a continuous line. Stay out of the bottoms, they’re full of loose rock from the rains, and expect some ‘hike a bike.’ We’ll cut some new bench and groom trail before the race.”

The race and accompanying festivities will be Sept. 16-17.

To support the race, which has become a big draw in state cycling circles and a boon for the Pine-Strawberry economies, drop by the Ponderosa Market tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10 or the following day, Sunday, to chat with PSFR member Katie Calderon and fellow volunteers who will be selling raffle tickets, race T-shirts and ducats to the pre-race pasta dinner catered by Gerardo’s Firewood Cafe in Payson. Tickets are $10 for race participants and $15 for others.

The raffle tickets, which are $5, have as prizes a Kona mountain bike, a lime green ladies cruiser bike and a BMX Haro Z-Flex long board.

The shirts, priced at $15 each for small through X-large and $20 for 2X-large will be available each weekend until race days.

Plans for a silent auction that at last year’s race raised over $5,500 are also coming together.

Those who have attended previous races will notice that organizers Janet Brandt and Calderon have instituted several fan and rider-friendly changes.

Most notable is a new and larger venue that will have plenty of room for free games and a bandstand that includes a seating area for entertainment from the bands Plum Krazy, Vinyl Nova and the John Scott Band.

Plum Krazy is a classic rock cover band, Vinyl Nova cranks out an eclectic mix of tracks from nostalgic to modern and the John Scott Band’s specialty is high energy blues.

Visitors from past races will notice the parking area has been moved to the field north of THAT Brewery between Beeline and Old County Road and a bike path will lead from there to the race venue.

ERA Young Realty has graciously agreed to provide a free shuttle from the parking area to the venue on the Friday evening of the Italian Feast.

Also, several food vendors including JB’s Smokehouse, White Eyes, Pine Creek Fudge and THAT Brewery will be on site offering its signature Arizona Trail Ale. A portion of all sales of this beer will be donated to the Arizona Trails Association.

For riders, Glukos Energy has jumped on board as a race sponsor and will supply rehydrating drinks at the aid stations on the course and the start/finish line.

The race is sure to be a big plus for all of us who call Pine-Strawberry home, so turn out and show the organizers and the racers their efforts are greatly appreciated.

Tough traveling

Flatlanders traveling to the Rim Country last Friday for a Labor Day weekend of enjoyment were forced to deal with bumper to bumper traffic and endless delays on Beeline Highway several miles south of Payson.

ADOT reported the backup as 17 miles.

A Mesa resident I talked with at the arts and crafts festival said in traveling to Pine, he experienced the longest delays and slowest traffic in the 10-plus years he and his family have been making the holiday trip north.

New superintendent chosen

Congratulations to my friend Roy Sandoval for being elected last Friday the new Gila County Superintendent of Schools.

Immediately after the election results were announced, Roy posted on Facebook, “We won. Thanks everyone for your support, encouragement, prayers, campaigning and love. I love you all!! I covet your prayers for wisdom, judgment and endurance over the next four years.”

The race was one of the few in this year’s political arena that actually offered voters two strong candidates.

Roy’s opponent Gail Gorry, a former Payson teacher and principal, would also have made a fine superintendent.

Normally, Roy would not assume the position until after the first of the year, but because the seat has been open since last June when former county superintendent Linda O’Dell resigned to head the Pine-Strawberry School District, Roy could be beginning work immediately.

Also on the political scene, it was refreshing to see voters apparently choose Bobby Davis a member of the Star Valley Town Council.

During my years as a Payson Roundup reporter, I worked alongside Bobby who was then the paper’s advertising director.

He’s an honest, honorable and hard working man who will serve the citizens of Star Valley well.

4-H set for fair

Visitors to the 4-H arena and barn in Pine will notice that they have been painted and spruced up.

The Pine-Strawberry 4-H Club “Barnyard Buddies” spent much of the past summer doing the improvement as part of a club project. Next up, the group will be showing animals they’ve raised at the Northern Gila County Fair which begins today, Friday, Sept. 9 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Payson Event Center.

“Last year, the club members achieved a grand champion pig, showmanship awards and best of show,” said 4-H sponsor Margaret Parker. “Support our local 4-H club at the fair.”

Upgrading the Pine arena is not the only project club members are involved in; they pitch in to help out with Fire on the Rim organizers and the Pine Strawberry Horseman’s Association.

Makenna Ward, Kara Ward, Lexi Ward, Lizze MacFarlane, Darby MacFarlane, Angelina MacFarlane, Kylee Carnes, Rylee Karnes and Emma McKim are members. Scouts pitch in

During last week’s arts and crafts festival in Pine, Mountain Village Foundation member Windy Dravillas was singing the praises of Boy Scout Troop 7354 for their help at the pancake breakfasts held Saturday and Sunday morning, “they were working hard.”

Over the years, the troop has been involved in numerous community improvement projects.

The breakfasts, which are held at all three of the summer festivals, have morphed into some of the event’s most popular offerings. All proceeds benefit worthy causes in Pine and Strawberry.

New computer

The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library has taken another step toward offering the best of current technology to community members.

Just last week, the library director put the finishing touches on installing a Kids Education Station which is a state of the art, all-in-one educational computing workstation. It is Version 5, which is newest in the line and features a 22-inch multi-touch monitor.

While the station is fast and powerful, it uses less electricity than earlier models reducing energy costs.

The computer is designed to make sure children enjoy a safe, friendly experience each time they use it.

Each software package contains 50-plus educational programs which have been preloaded, configured and tested. Each computer comes with a child-friendly browser.

Waer says the computer can be used by children of all ages, even those as young as 3-year-old Clara Thompson who was among the first to try it out.

Also at the library for children, the Walt Disney movie “The Jungle Book” will be shown at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21. It is 106 minutes in length.

As usual, children should bring a pillow to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Good food with good friends

The First Baptist Church of Pine is inviting locals to a free community supper to be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The invite is to “Enjoy a great meal, visit with friends and neighbors and make new acquaintances.”

Call 928-476-3552 for more information.

Food Bank struggles

Donations to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank continue to lag and recent requests for help have become even more urgent because the demand is increasing while supplies are dwindling.

The local bank serves an average of 85 families a month doling out meat, dairy, produce, bread, canned goods and other staples.

Donation boxes can be found at various businesses in Pine and Strawberry including the Ponderosa Market.

Monetary donations can also be sent to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

Call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 for information about donating or receiving food.

Thought for the week

(With the new school year underway, this goes out to all our hard working and dedicated public educators.): “A good teacher is like a candle — it consumes itself to light the way for others.”