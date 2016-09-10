Police Investigate Stabbing; Drug House

A man that allegedly stabbed his mother and another woman early Friday has been arrested on attempted murder charges.

Jeffrey Harvey Kenna, 53, reportedly stabbed his mother, Vera Eccles, and another woman, Dorothy Vaughn, at a home they shared in the 200 block of North Granite Drive.

The stabbing was reported to the Payson Police Department around 3:50 a.m. Sept. 2.

Kenna lived at the home with Eccles and Vaughn.

Both Eccles and Vaughn are expected to recover from their injuries, according to a police report from Chief Don Engler. No word on why Kenna stabbed the women.

Kenna was arrested on charges of attempted murder in the second degree.

Drug arrests

In a separate investigation, the Payson Police Department says it made its largest seizure of methamphetamine Saturday night.

With the assistance of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the PPD searched a home

in the 800 block of North Blue Spruce Circle Sept. 3 believing methamphetamine and heroin were being sold from the residence.

“The methamphetamine seized from the residence was the largest seizure of methamphetamine from a residence in at least 10 years by the police department,” said Police Chief Don Engler in a press release.

How much meth was seized was not disclosed.

David Santo, 40, and Steven Brydie, 25, both of Payson, were arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The PPD believe the “drug network is extensive, therefore, further investigation and arrests are anticipated.”