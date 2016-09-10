When The Wilds Call, Some Of Us Have To Answer

Some people are happy to spend their lives in a town or city surrounded by concrete and asphalt. And that’s fine; we’re each different and we have a natural right to be whatever we feel we are. But that’s not me; I’m happiest when I’m in the great outdoors.

However, being born in New York City, which is not exactly wild except on Saturday night in a barroom, offered little to satisfy that urge. Luckily, Staten Island in the 1930s still retained a few natural areas. Not many of them, and they were small, but I spent my early days searching them out.

First came the empty lot across the way, where I reveled in ordinary grass, weeds, and low brush the first day I was allowed to cross the street. Then, as soon as I was allowed to roam farther, I headed for Ward Hill, a low range that forms the spine of Staten Island.

Ward Hill was not exactly wilderness either, but there were some open spaces up there on its summit, and its reverse slope was too steep and rough for building, so I had a larger slice of nature to putter around in. I spent a lot of time up there, rooting around in a tiny vestige of woodland, drinking from a cool, clear natural spring I discovered, sailing kites out over the houses far below, or just lying in the sun and smiling back at it on frosty winter days.

Then came something unexpected. My father died when I was under 5, and seven years later Mom met Harry Johnson, a Connecticut Yankee. The first thing I knew I was living in New London at age 11 surrounded by a wide river, the Atlantic Ocean, and an almost unbroken stretch of woodland. Out I went, and it wasn’t long before I had hiked a good portion of everything within 10 miles of home, my limit set by the need to be home in time for supper.

That intensified my appetite to see more of this old planet, but there didn’t seem to be much likelihood of it as I grew into my late teens and finished high school. Then came the Korean War. I enlisted in an Air National Guard outfit expecting nothing more than to don a uniform and be taught to stand up straight and salute correctly — inside the National Guard Armory.

Imagine my joy when at age 20 I found myself in a land I’d never dreamt of seeing — Iceland. Late one September day we disembarked from our ship in a light snowfall and were hustled 33 miles by bus on unpaved roads into quonset huts on Keflavik Air Base, huts that looked like giant soup cans sliced in half.

All I got to see my first day on Iceland was bad roads and soup cans with rounded masonite walls and ceilings, but the next morning I was outside the minute they let me loose. What did I see? Not much in the way of forestland; there being no trees in most of Iceland, not even a tall bush. But when I went around back of our hut I saw a sight that promised some great days in the wild.

The airbase lay atop a low mesa. In one direction the midnight blue waters of the Arctic Ocean lined the horizon. In the other direction lay rolling grassy plains leading to snow clad mountains that appeared to be no more than an easily hikable 25 to 30 miles away.

Wow! I could hardly wait!

But then I discovered that we were only allowed off base in our fancy blue Class-A uniforms. How the hey do you hike anywhere dressed in a blue wool suit? And that wasn’t the worst of it! To exit the base you had to have a pass good only for Reykjavik, the capital city, or one of the two small towns along the road to it.

It looked like I was stuck on that base for a whole year, but ...

As always, Johnny, I got lucky. Tell you about it next week.