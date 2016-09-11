Donate Cellphones For Domestic Violence Victims

The Gila County Superior Court would like to invite all citizens to participate in a phone drive to support victims of domestic violence. Working in conjunction with Verizon Cellular’s HopeLine project, the Superior Court and its community partners will be collecting donations of phones and phone accessories throughout the months of September and October.

Drop off cellular phones and accessories at the white collection bins (with black and red print) at the locations listed below:

• Community Action Program, Building “C,” 107 W. Frontier, Payson.

• Gila County Complex, 610 E. Highway 260, Payson.

• Payson Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway, Payson.

All refurbished or recycled equipment will directly benefit domestic violence victims and survivors. To learn more about HopeLine’s efforts against domestic violence please visit: http://www.verizon.com/about/responsibility/hopeline-faqs