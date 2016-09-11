Rim Country Holidays - Easter

When the Mormons settled up and down Pine Creek in 1877 they were already a congregation, having come to the Rim Country at the behest of their bishop. However, Easter was not a time of special celebration for the Mormons because their understanding of how Jesus brings salvation to humanity somewhat differs from other Christian groups. As for Protestant or Roman Catholic churches in the Rim Country there were none organized until 1935. However, the folks who settled this vast wilderness for the most part had an earthy trust in God and a keen awareness that their survival depended on God’s unmerited love. Any of them who had been brought up in church elsewhere were aware that Easter is an anchor in the lives of most Christians. It is the annual festival that celebrates the faith that God raised Jesus Christ from the dead.

Even rough and tough cowboys like Glenn “Slim” Ellison had an Easter faith. An extensive collection of Ellison correspondence at the Rim Country Museum library makes that evident. A typical introduction in his letters was like this one addressed to the Jack Rogers’ family who owned the “Q” Ranch. “Howdy U lovable, ole hard-twisted and ring-boned cow people. Hope U R fine, heads up and struttin’. I’m askin’ the Good Lord to high point the trails U ride and smooth out the ruff spots. Amen.”

He signed his letters “Old Heathen Slim,” reminding the reader that he viewed himself a sinner in the sight of God. Inevitably he would add, “Adios,” meaning literally “to God,” the Spanish idiom for farewell. He frequently referred to his impending death with humor but never with fear.

Such expressions of faith were a common trait among Rim Country pioneers. Perhaps they would have attended church if there had been one. They made it to Saturday night dances at far-flung school houses, dances that lasted through the night. A Sunday morning worship service at those same sites would probably have been well attended, but there is no record of such being held. By the turn of the century J. O. Hill was conducting Bible classes in various homes, and in 1917 the first building dedicated for religious purposes was paid for by the Presbyterian Mission Board. It was to house a Sunday school class, and was taught by Cece Gibson. That building still stands integrated into the campus of the Payson’s Presbyterian Church. Occasionally traveling preachers held services there. At that same location Payson’s church building dedicated to worship services was built in 1935.

One of the more dramatic stories of Easter faith is found in the history of the Tonto Apache Tribe. In the 1890s the Apaches at the San Carlos Reservation began drifting back to their birthplaces, only to find their former camps and hunting grounds occupied by white settlers. To earn a living these native people went to work as cowboys, mill hands, miners, road builders and laundresses. The Apaches had a traditional mild alcoholic drink called Tiswan, made from fermented corn mash. However, with access to the white man’s distilled liquor the ravages of alcoholism began to take hold of the Tonto Apache community. In a 1970 interview the sister of Chief Melton Campbell, Vinnie Ward related how their people used to hang out at the saloon. They would be drunk over the weekends and it would be Tuesday before they sobered up enough to get back to work.

When the Apache families were pushed out of their camp on Indian Hill in Payson in the 1950s they settled on Forest Service land, where Payson’s Rodeo and Event Center is today. Called “The Camp” it had no water, electricity or sanitation, and these depressing surroundings made their alcohol problem worse. Then in 1961 a pastor named Jesse Martin from the Midwest arrived and began a church congregation. The late tribal chairman Chief Campbell said to his writer, “The Lord sent him out to the Indians in Arizona ... He tried a lot of Indian villages, then one day he came here. He had never heard of Payson, but he found Indians living here and the Lord told him, ‘This is where I want you.’ He settled here and has been a great help to us ever since then.”

The young chief caught a vision of what Rev. and Mrs. Martin were talking about, and began to study the Bible with the pastor. Others became interested, were converted to Christ, built a church building and named their congregation “The Full Gospel Mission.” The destructive alcoholism that had gripped them ended.

The Easter faith has been alive and well in the Rim Country.