Village Turned Into Tent City Over Holiday Weekend

The Village was in the holiday spirit for Labor Day weekend. Many of the part-time residents took the risk of going through the mass migration to the high country. The northbound lane of highway 87 was backed up all the way back to Rye both Friday and Saturday.

The villagers brought their ATVs and other fun toys to the Village, and it almost seemed that they were competing for the noisiest “Hog,” as Harley-Davidsons traveled up and down Johnson Boulevard and the Control Road. There were times that Johnson Boulevard was blocked with motorcycles and people watching the games the club had going in front of the Double D Cafe and Bar. Then there were also looky-loos who wanted to see the great looking motorcycles on display. There were so many tents up in the “Island” that you could call it “Tent Village.” All in all, the Village was almost at full capacity for Labor Day weekend.

Bear Flat was no slouch for the weekend either. On Sunday afternoon, residents, friends and neighbors gathered at the Kindler home in first meadow for a hot dog cookout and potluck dishes. Mary and her late husband Denny had always hosted the event which was followed by a golf cart and quad parade.

Mary’s son Ron has now picked up the baton and is now the co-host with his mother Mary for this annual event.

There is also a trophy awarded to the best decorated entry. The first place winner went to the McCauley cabin. Their theme was “Keep the forest safe from fire and save the animals in the forest.” They even put on a demonstration on how to put out a campfire.

The second place winner was the Lewis family and their theme was “Star Wars,” complete with unique lighting and a cardboard cut-out of a spaceship.

The third place award went to the Sutton cabin with their theme of a Hawaiian luau complete with the Sutton hula dancers.

The evening was a complete success and a huge thank you to Ron and Mary for hosting a fun event.

Get well wishes and prayers to Paula Plante. Paula has been very ill and your prayers will help her to get better . Paula is a Hellsgate Firefly and she also works in the offices of Drs. Schouten, Cluff, Evans and Hunt. Our prayers are with you, Paula.

Birthdays

I had forgotten to mention Hellsgate firefighter Doug Blazer’s birthday on Sept. 6. I hope you had a great day, Doug.

Next week Marge Tolby of Tonto Village III will celebrate her big day on Sept. 12.

Then Hellsgate firefighter Jeff Yunkens will add another birthday on Sept. 14. The Domino Divas wish you a wonderful day, Jeff. Too bad you can’t join the Divas for a game or two.

Next up is Hellsgate firefighter J.P. Matchner of Mead Ranch. J.P.’s big day is on Sept. 17.

Robert Winchester also comes from Mead Ranch and he will celebrating his big day on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 19, Elaine Tetzke of Tonto Village III adds another candle to her birthday cake.

This is for you birthday people: “It’s your day to go crazy and wild. Hey, isn’t that what you do every day?”

Recipe of the week

Stewed tomatoes. This recipe is my own and it is not in the Fireflies’ cookbook. My husband loves stewed tomatoes and since there will most likely be an over abundance of them pretty soon from everyone’s garden, this may be another way to use this wonderfully tasting fruit.

You will need: 4 large tomatoes, very ripe, 2 stalks of celery, 1/4 bell pepper, 1 teaspoon Accent, 4 tablespoons sugar, salt and pepper to taste, and 2 cups of water.

Put tomatoes in boiling water for 1 minute, then gently peel away the skin when cool enough.

Add tomatoes in a large pot and add the rest of the ingredients. Cover and boil gently for 15 minutes. Serve with croutons.