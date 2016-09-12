Conway Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

The family has already lost one son after a lengthy drug battle and this week, watched as their daughter was sent to prison for a bizarre drug-fueled assault.

The family and friend of Logen Joyce Conway, 20, sobbed in court Tuesday as Judge Tim Wright sentenced Logen to three years in prison for holding her friend at knifepoint in Star Valley — an assault Logen says she does not remember because she was high on methamphetamine.

In March, the Conway family wept as they buried Logen’s brother, Tanner Conway, 20, who was found dead on his brother’s couch in the Valley, reportedly from a drug overdose, according to a presentence report.

Both Logen and Tanner completed several stints in rehab for their drug addictions which started early in their teens. Tanner’s addition ultimately claimed his life. Wright said Logen has a chance to turn her life around.

In January, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Star Valley RV park for reports of suspicious activity.

Deputies found Logen and a 17-year-old teen in a trailer, Logen holding a knife to the teen’s throat.

With his gun drawn, the deputy told Logen to put the knife down and let the teen go. When Logen removed the knife, the deputy holstered his weapon and Tasered Logen in the thigh so the teen could get away.

Logen subsequently refused to comply with commands and had to be physically removed from the trailer. Deputies found drugs on Logen and she admitted to overdosing on meth. While on scene, Logen slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to run away, but officers caught her five to 10 yards later.

On Tuesday, Wright sentenced Logen to three years in prison for attempted kidnapping and 60 months of probation for escape, aggravated assault/domestic violence and possession of a narcotic drug.

The drug conviction stems from a November 2014 Payson police traffic stop were Logen was a passenger. Officers found a narcotic prescription drug, tin foil with heroin residue and drug paraphernalia on Logen.

Logen told a probation officer that she doesn’t remember what happened in the Star Valley RV park because she had blacked out after using drugs.

Logen’s drug history includes marijuana, cocaine, meth, heroin and opiates with meth and heroin her “drugs of choice,” according to the presentence report.

As a teen, Logen said her parents sent her to a long-term treatment center. She then got support through the Juvenile Drug Court Program, successfully completing that program.

However, one month after court supervision ended, Logen relapsed. Her family put her in a 30-day inpatient treatment facility followed by a sober living environment. When she came home to Payson, she relapsed again. Her family put her in a 90-day drug treatment facility, followed by 60 days in another facility. She completed those stints in December 2015, but a few weeks later, relapsed in early 2016.

“Although Ms. Conway’s family has intervened and facilitated her placement at several drug rehabilitation centers, following her release, she quickly reverts back to self-destructive behaviors while being entangled in the drug subculture,” probation wrote. “After suffering her last relapse, Ms. Conway, in an apparent blackout, committed the unconscionable act of violence when she held the victim hostage with a knife to her throat.”

At sentencing, Logen apologized to her family and the teen she held at knifepoint and asked them to forgive her.

Logen has no prior felony convictions.