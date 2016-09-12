Man Sentenced To 11.5 Years For Assaulting Officer

A six-time felon who attacked a police officer who then shot him will spend 11.5 years in prison, under the terms of a sentence imposed by Judge Gary V. Scales.

Joseph Daniel Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a peace officer, and to unlawful flight. Garcia was also placed on felony supervised probation for a term of 12 months, which will begin upon his discharge from prison. A six-time felon, Garcia’s prior felony convictions include armed robbery, theft of means of transportation, aggravated DUI, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutor Duncan J. Rose said that on March 26, 2014, the San Carlos Police Department responded to a call of an armed assault at a residence in Labumba City. Shortly thereafter, a San Carlos deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description of the car seen earlier at the residence. When the vehicle stopped, Garcia, a passenger, got out and walked away from the deputy. During the encounter that followed, Garcia concealed his hands in his jacket pockets and refused to remove them despite being ordered to do so.

Garcia then ran a short distance and threw large rocks at the deputy, causing the deputy to take cover behind his police vehicle. Garcia then approached the deputy and attacked him with an ASP — an expandable baton used in hand-to-hand confrontations.

During Garcia’s attack, the deputy shot Garcia.

Still refusing to surrender, Garcia jumped in the deputy’s unmarked vehicle and sped off, nearly running over the deputy, who jumped aside and fired several more rounds at Garcia. Shortly thereafter, the San Carlos Police Department located Garcia driving away and performed a “pit stop” maneuver to stop the vehicle and arrested him without further incident.